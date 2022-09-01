DougCo teacher’s union supports MLO/bond despite conflict with district

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dojAA_0hediIq300
Douglas County Federation logoDouglas County Federation

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County Federation (DCF), a local affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers, sent a letter to its members announcing its support for an MLO and bond despite frustration with superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education.

Kevin DiPasquale, DCF president, wrote, “Douglas County Federation does support an MLO/bond for the specific purpose of funding compensation for staff, especially certified and classified staff, but does not condone in any way shape or form many of the behaviors, unethical/illegal, that have been highlighted since December 2021.”

DiPasquale writes that he tried to build a relationship with Kane and the board after she was hired but was rebuffed on multiple occasions. He says his emails to the district’s leadership and their responses are public documents anyone can request.

“If the funding measures fail, the new board majority and Erin Kane can continue rolling out Reformer Justin Williams’ desire to have a school district that is mostly (all) charter,” he wrote. “The board majority will be happy because their donors locally and beyond can rejoice in further tearing down public education in Douglas County, Colorado.”

DiPasquale is a former DougCo teacher and has been an educator for 25 years, according to the DCF website. He says in his letter that he’s hopeful the funding passes because students and staff “deserve to thrive in their learning and working environment.”

DiPasquale also mentions receiving a “not so veiled threat” that supporters of the campaign will blame the union if the MLO/bond doesn’t pass because they didn’t publicly donate money to the cause. He says he doesn’t appreciate the threats and doesn’t think the entire board of education knows about this behavior to intimidate his group into helping pass the MLO/bond.

The DCF has not had a collective bargaining agreement with the district since 2012, when the conservative-minded reform board decided to end its relationship with the union. Efforts to bring back a collective bargaining agreement failed in 2019 despite widespread support from teachers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County Federation# Douglas County School District# Douglas County CO MLO Bond# Douglas County teachers# Colorado education

Comments / 4

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
387 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Douglas County, CO

DougCo school committee vows district will spend MLO/bond money as promised

(Castle Rock, CO) Now that a $60 million mill levy override (MLO) and $450 million bond are officially on the ballot in Douglas County this November, supporters plan to work hard to convince taxpayers they can trust superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education to allocate the money as promised.

Read full story
Colorado State

State board reviews early reading deficiency tests; seeks feedback

Left to right: Rebecca McClellan, Lisa Escárcega, Steve Durham, Joyce Rankin Bottom row: Angelika Schroeder, Karla Esser, CommissionColorado Department of Education. (Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado state board of education is reviewing 23 early reading assessments from 19 vendors to determine which tests will make its approved list of interim assessments given to students in Kindergarten through third grade.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teachers complete 45 hours of evidence-based reading training

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools superintendent Erin Kane said last week that 93% of the district’s Kindergarten through third-grade teachers had completed the 45 hours of required evidence-based reading training mandated by a 2019 update to the Colorado READ Act.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools among least financially equitable in the state

(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by the financial website Wallet Hub listed the Douglas County School District as one of the least equitable districts in Colorado, ranking at No. 174 out of 178 districts.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo’s top performing schools, according to state test scores

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District received great news last week when the Colorado Department of Education released state, district, and school-level data on its standardized testing results.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board president won't arm teachers

(Castle Rock) Douglas County school board president Mike Peterson went on the record at Tuesday’s school board meeting, saying he doesn’t favor arming teachers and that we would "never ever want a teacher to be in a position where they are faced with a choice of staying in a classroom or to go out and engage."

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board unanimously approves MLO/bond measure

(Castle Rock) After a series of emotional pleas from community members, two DCSD principals, and a charter school leader, the Douglas County school board voted unanimously to put a mill levy override (MLO) and bond on the November ballot.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board and superintendent come together for the kids

Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) While the Douglas County school board members have been embroiled in conflict since the beginning of the year, they've put aside their differences in the greater interest of securing a solid financial future for the district's teachers and staff and the children they serve.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo test scores improve from 2019, bucking the state trend

(Castle Rock, CO) The percentage of Douglas County students meeting or exceeding state-level expectations on the Colorado Measures of Academic Standards (CMAS) in English language arts (ELA) and math increased from 2019, the last time students took both portions of the test.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado test scores dip below 2019 levels as effects of COVID linger

(Castle Rock CO) Participation rates for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS), the PSAT and SAT last spring improved year over year – but scores dipped lower than 2019 levels, according to data released by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE).

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board asks for feedback ahead of MLO, bond vote

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County board of education and superintendent Erin Kane are well aware the road to approval for a mill levy override (MLO) and bond in November is far from smooth. As a result, they’re actively seeking feedback from community leaders, parents and staff.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo teachers take the stage in community theater production

From left, Zach Deegan, Jamie Kirkland, Alyson RosePhoto by Juli Watkins. (Castle Rock, CO) Three DougCo teachers are stepping out of the classroom and onto the stage (or behind the scenes) for Spotlight Theater’s community production of James and the Giant Peach.

Read full story
Denver, CO

DougCo Sheriff closes school board perjury investigation

(Castle Rock, CO) In a statement this week, attorneys for DougCo school board directors Mike Peterson and Christy Williams said that the DougCo sheriff’s department closed their investigation into whether their clients lied under oath during a March preliminary injunction hearing.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools superintendent makes passionate case for MLO and bond

Douglas County School District presentation to Board of Directors. (Castle Rock, CO) Superintendent Erin Kane recommended last night that the board approve placing a mill levy override (MLO) and bond measure on the ballot this November.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo group delays efforts to recall school board this November

(Castle Rock, CO) A group called DougCo’s Future announced today they’ll delay their campaign to recall Douglas County’s four conservative school board members this November. Up until now, they hadn't decided if they would move forward with the initiative for this election year or not.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School families

(Castle Rock, CO) With more than 78,000 residents, Castle Rock may no longer be a small town, but it’s still a place where community ties are strong, and people are eager to support each other.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo students head back to school today as teachers and staff get raises

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo's nearly 64,000 kids are heading to school today without the threat of looming COVID restrictions for the first time in three years. DougCo schools have seen their fair share of controversy since the pandemic's start, including tense hours-long school board meetings, teacher protests, and student walk-outs. Yet, superintendent Erin Kane told 9News she expects no more drama this school year.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board recall fundraising efforts gain steam

(Castle Rock, CO) Ahead of next week’s first 2022-2023 DougCo school board meeting, supporters of recalling the four conservative board members are asking the community to increase donations to fund the effort.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board meets to resolve conflict

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school board members will meet this weekend to discuss past conflicts and decide how they want to move forward in the best interest of the students, staff, and community they serve.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy