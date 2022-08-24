DougCo school board president won't arm teachers

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EoKoG_0hU2Gz1E00
Photo on Shutterstock

By Suzie Glassman/News Break Denver

(Castle Rock) Douglas County school board president Mike Peterson went on the record at Tuesday’s school board meeting, saying he doesn’t favor arming teachers and that we would "never ever want a teacher to be in a position where they are faced with a choice of staying in a classroom or to go out and engage."

Peterson said he would like to see more school resource officers in the schools but knows it's difficult in this fiscal environment to staff those positions. He'd like to see at least one "roamer" per district and is open to thinking outside the box.

However, Peterson said, "Anyone who is ever armed in our schools must meet three criteria. They must be 100% competent in police officer standards of training (POST), proficient, meaning this isn't a one-time training, and integrated into the response."

He said the only people on staff who meet those requirements now would be SROs and that groups of armed volunteers don’t qualify.

Director David Ray backed Peterson’s comments adding that the district’s weapons policy states weapons are not allowed on school property by any staff member, regardless of location, unless the staff member is employed exclusively as an armed security officer.

All of the board members commented that they are in favor of the current policy.

Peterson assured the community that "not a single penny from the bond would go toward arming teachers."

