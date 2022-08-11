DougCo Sheriff closes school board perjury investigation

Illustration by Olivier Le Moal

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) In a statement this week, attorneys for DougCo school board directors Mike Peterson and Christy Williams said that the DougCo sheriff’s department closed their investigation into whether their clients lied under oath during a March preliminary injunction hearing.

The attorneys thanked the sheriff's department for their "thoughtful and thorough investigation of this complaint."

“The testimony provided by our clients during the hearing at issue show the clear distinction they were making between their own personal beliefs regarding the job performance of Mr. Wise and the direction of the school district, and their understanding of how other directors viewed the past performing of Mr. Wise in his role as superintendent,” they wrote.

Williams and Peterson’s attorneys believe Robert Marshall, who asked the sheriff’s department to investigate perjury claims, was attempting to “intimidate, harass, and leverage the criminal justice system for political gain.”

In response, Marshall said, “Everyone can look at the trial transcript and compare it to the tape Wise made and the actions and comments of Peterson and Williams. Any reasonably objective person can tell they lied under oath.”

Marshall claims district attorney John Kellner, the Republican challenger for state attorney general, could have led the investigation against Peterson and Williams but instead gave it to the sheriff’s office to protect his political ambitions.

The DougCo sheriff’s office has not responded to a request to comment.