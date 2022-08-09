DougCo group delays efforts to recall school board this November

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) A group called DougCo’s Future announced today they’ll delay their campaign to recall Douglas County’s four conservative school board members this November. Up until now, they hadn't decided if they would move forward with the initiative for this election year or not.

“Because we are strong supporters of our school district and its funding needs, we do not want to take any action that might be perceived to negatively impact the November bond and mill levy override measures.”

According to an email, DougCo’s Future received 130 contributions in support of the recall within a matter of days. Despite backing down from the rush to gather signatures to get a recall on the ballot this November, the group's leaders say they are “committed to stopping this board from taking other actions that put our students and families in jeopardy.”

DougCo's Future plans to continue working on organizing and fundraising for the recall effort to move forward another year.