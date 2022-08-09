DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School families

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) With more than 78,000 residents, Castle Rock may no longer be a small town, but it’s still a place where community ties are strong, and people are eager to support each other.

In the aftermath of a tragic accident this past weekend where a drunk driver struck and killed two Castle View High School seniors and injured two others, friends and family have created several GoFundMe pages to help with medical care and other expenses.

Maddy Tobler, 17, survived and, according to her GoFundMe page , “sustained several life-threatening/altering injuries and has a long road to recovery.” The parents of Colton Bellamy, who died in the accident, have asked those who want to donate to consider giving to Maddy’s campaign.

Bellamy’s coworkers at Smashburger and JFC NA have also set up a GoFundMe page to help those in the community affected by the accident. “Teggie (Bellamy) will donate the Smashburger & JFC NA funds appropriately to other individuals that have been affected by this tragic and senseless loss,” writes the author.

Additionally, friends set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of Audrey Todd’s family. Todd died in the accident. Her mother Kim writes, “Just remember when you are lost or sad we have Audrey's beautiful spirit around us everyday. She is the best guardian angel we could all have, and I take comfort knowing she will protect and guide us forever.”

The Dads of Castle Rock Community Outreach group (DoCRCO) has also scheduled a pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser for Saturday, August 14, 8 a.m. to noon at Castle View High School. The cost is $10 per person, and all proceeds will go to the families affected by the accident.

The DoCRCO exec team states on their Facebook page that they will start by matching the first $10,000 raised to help these families.

To date, community donations to all three funds total nearly $80,000.