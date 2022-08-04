DougCo school board recall fundraising efforts gain steam

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Ahead of next week’s first 2022-2023 DougCo school board meeting, supporters of recalling the four conservative board members are asking the community to increase donations to fund the effort.

In an email from Charge.org, Kaci Burns Nice wrote, “In the month of August, our goal is to raise $250K so we can get moving. To be frank, this will just be the first goal, as the number we have to collect for the recall is large, but this will help so much at least get some more balls moving!”

It’s unclear how much the site Recalltheschoolboard.com hopes to raise or has raised to date. Nice wrote in a Facebook comment that “petitions cost between $200,000-$300,000 each.”

According to Ethics Watch, the successful effort to recall members of the nearby Jefferson County school board in 2015 cost individuals and groups supporting the recall, including teacher unions, $277,076.

According to Ballotpedia, “To get the recall on the ballot, supporters would have had to collect signatures from "eligible electors of the school district equal in number to at least 40% of ballots cast in the last election for that office," in 60 days, according to the Douglas County Elections Office.”

Douglas County voters have never successfully recalled a school board member.