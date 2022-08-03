DougCo school board meets to resolve conflict

Douglas County Board of Education DCSD website

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school board members will meet this weekend to discuss past conflicts and decide how they want to move forward in the best interest of the students, staff, and community they serve.

During their first board retreat in June, director David Ray told the group that they needed to work on restoring the "hurt and injury" caused when the newly-elected conservative members gave former superintendent Corey Wise an ultimatum to resign or be fired.

Directors Ray, Elizabeth Hanson, and Susan Meek weren't informed of their decision and complained the other directors had violated Colorado open meeting laws by not discussing the issue openly.

Hanson also said she was extremely hurt when board president Mike Peterson spoke negatively about the DougCo teacher's union during a Lincoln Club luncheon.

Each member made it clear that comments directed toward them by other board members and during public comments at school board meetings made it hard to trust each other. Yet, they were willing to work together despite their differing opinions on how to educate the district's kids best.

"Are we gonna get a 7-0 vote every time? Absolutely not," said director Becky Myers. "But I think we can work things out."

The posted agenda allows for an hour of open discussion, calling for each board member to "speak to what they feel needs to be accomplished to move the Board's governance forward."