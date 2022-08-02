9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions

DougCo superintendent Erin Kane Screen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.

Kane said she wants the board to approve a measure to put a property tax increase on the November ballot, even though the district's internal polling shows less than 40% of voters support it.

"I don't know how I look my teachers in the eye and tell them I'm not willing to try," she said. "Our local mill levy override is off from our neighbors by about $2,000 per student, so having a gap like that makes it hard to pay competitively."

Declining enrollment

Kane said the district has areas of "tremendous" growth and others where the population is aging and kids have graduated out of the school system, like Highlands Ranch.

A bond approval in November would allow DougCo to build three neighborhood schools in the Canyons, Sterling Ranch, and Crystal Valley, where new construction attracts young buyers with children.

However, the district will start a 5-year process to consider closing some schools in Highlands Ranch where enrollment is declining. She says she'll gather input from the community and staff to guide what they do and avoid surprises.

Clark asked Kane if she's "heard any appetite from the board about reviving a voucher system." Kane said not a single member of the DougCo school board has brought up the issue, and she wants to ensure DougCo schools are so great that no parent would ever ask for a voucher.

Lack of public trust

"Is it hard to ask the community for more money when the public sees the district hiring outside attorneys to lose court case after court case after court case," asked Clark.

"We know we have a number of challenges to overcome in looking at a potential tax measure. I want to make the mill levy override language as tight as I possibly can so that every teacher will know exactly what to expect should it pass."

Kane hopes the board and the community will unite for a cause greater than what's divided them the past six months. "How in the world can we expect our kids to sort out conflict if we can't sort it out as grown-ups," Kane asked.