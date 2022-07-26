DougCo schools hires dyslexia specialist

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Danelle Hiatt, Douglas County schools deputy superintendent of support services, announced a newly-created dyslexia specialist position in an email to families and staff who are a part of the district’s special education community.

According to Hiatt, “The Dyslexia Specialist will work with administrators, classroom teachers, special service providers, support staff, and other staff to plan and implement high-quality structured reading instruction as well as dyslexia interventions for students in need of support.”

Advocates of dyslexia support and intervention, including Douglas County Kids Identified with Dyslexia (DCKID), applaud the district’s move to create a high-level position responsible for overseeing the implementation of newly-required training in the science of reading.

Advocates also see the role as a signal to the community that dyslexia identification and intervention is a priority for superintendent Erin Kane.

Kane previously expressed that giving all the kids the ability to read by third grade regardless of background or circumstances is one of her objectives moving forward.

“As many as 15–20% of the population as a whole—have some of the symptoms of dyslexia, including slow or inaccurate reading, poor spelling, poor writing, or mixing up similar words,” writes the International Dyslexia Association.

“Not all of these will qualify for special education, but they are likely to struggle with many aspects of academic learning and are likely to benefit from systematic, explicit, instruction in reading, writing, and language.”

Hiatt also wrote, “the Dyslexia Specialist will lead reading staff development and implement programming for parent involvement and family reading.”

The district is currently evaluating candidates for the role.

A more proactive approach to special education

Hiatt explained the district is shifting to a more “proactive approach to special education, including partnering with parents and staff in our schools, providing consistent direction and professional development, and, most importantly, assuring our students’ goals are aligned with our school district’s mission - to provide an educational foundation that allows each student to reach his or her individual potential.”

Kane also created an Executive Director of Special Education position in May. Still, Hiatt said that despite two rounds of interviews, they haven’t found someone who “had the full set of experience, skills, and qualities we were looking for.”

Hiatt said she would now assume these responsibilities and her deputy superintendent role.

Science of Reading training requirements

A 2019 amendment to the READ Act requires all K-3 educators to complete evidence-based training in teaching reading by August 1.

Additionally, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill this year requiring Colorado principals and administrators serving grades K-3 and literary specialists teaching grades four-12 to complete the training by the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

The training focuses on how educators teach early literacy skills to all readers based on advancements in the science of reading and provides a deeper understanding of the skills that best promote reading mastery.