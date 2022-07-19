DougCo event offers valuable free resources for the community

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo’s Community of Care Network will host its bi-annual Strive to Thrive event from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 26 at the Southeast Christian Church in Parker. The event offers games for children and dinner for everyone.

More than 20 community service organizations help connect DougCo residents from infant to 100 with on-site assistance for needs like food, employment opportunities, and health and wellbeing resources.

“Our summer event tends to focus more on back-to-school services due to the timing,” said Rand Clark, Community Service Manager. “DougCo students can pick up school supplies, get a free haircut, and sign up for school athletic physicals.”

Attendees must register for back-to-school supplies and sign up for an appointment to get an athletic physical .

While the event doesn’t turn anyone away, many resources require residents to live in Douglas County or be enrolled in a Douglas County school.

“I want to emphasize that while back-to-school is on many people’s minds, anyone is welcome, including those who are retired or who don’t have children.”

Free transportation is available. Contact the Manna Resource Center at 720-514-8814 before 5 p.m. July 25 to register.

About Strive to Thrive

The Community of Care Network held its first Strive to Thrive event in the winter of 2011. It began as an opportunity for vulnerable DougCo residents to connect with the county’s community service organizations.

Before the pandemic, the summer event typically hosted around 300 residents, but Clark said they’ve had as many as 500. The winter event is usually a bit smaller.

According to Clark, they’ve never had to cancel, even though the pandemic forced volunteers to wear protective clothing and limit services to a drive-thru.