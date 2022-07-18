DougCo superintendent educates community on desperate funding needs

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lyk0S_0gjw66Bo00
Screen shot Douglas County School District Future Funding Needs Presentation

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) While most educators take time off in the summer, DougCo Superintendent Erin Kane continues to update the community on the district’s financial needs through virtual meetings and emails.

Her campaign includes a five-minute animation and a much longer slide show that summarizes how the district gets money for teachers and schools and explains the district’s priorities for the next several years.

Money for the district comes from a combination of local property taxes and state funding. Despite Douglas County’s property wealth, the district remains less competitive with nearby schools because the state then reduces its share through the budget stabilization factor.

“You are allowed to ask local taxpayers for a mill levy override that increases your budget up to 25%,” says Kane. The state doesn’t factor that money into the amount the district receives.

Kane notes that DougCo loses many teachers to the Cherry Creek district because it increased its budget to the maximum amount permitted through mill levies. “With ours sitting at 12% and theirs at 25%, it’s a difference of about $94 million,” she says.

Kane’s virtual meetings allow for 30 minutes of community questions. The final Zoom meeting is 5 p.m. on July 20.

Participants can ask questions, and here are a few of the most common:

How will we know the MLO and Bond are being spent appropriately?

Kane says the Mill Bond Oversight Committee, created in 2018, is made up of community volunteers and ensures the board and superintendent spend the money as promised and as explained on the ballot.

Kane says the committee has openings for anyone interested in joining.

What is the district doing to ensure school safety?

Kane says the district has spent the last four years increasing security and hardening its buildings using 2018 bond dollars and a $10 million grant from the Douglas County Commissioners Office.

“Our greatest advantage is the district's incredible partnerships with the county’s law enforcement offices,” she said. They continue to work together to develop training programs and protocols to ensure DougCo students are safe.

In response to a question about the district’s relationship with Able Shepard, a program that provides active shooter response and violent encounter training for individuals, Kane said there is no formal relationship, and there are no plans to arm teachers in DougCo.

What will happen to the Educational Equity policy?

Several community members want to know what will happen to the district’s equity policy and if students will lose protection from discrimination if it goes away.

“The equity policy is in place and hasn’t been changed,” said Kane. Kane explained the board has directed her to get feedback on the policy, and she’ll present a plan to the board in August.

Kane’s priority is to find out what people’s fears are regarding the program, like what will happen to gifted and talented programming and other concerns, and provide a clear plan for what will and won’t happen.

“I’m not sure it needs to be changed or changed very much,” Kane said. “We need clarity on what will happen. For example, we aren’t going to ban books, but maybe we’ll flag some books for parent approval.

“We want to take care of each and every child in our schools, no matter their background or how they identify.”

Are DCSD employees leaving the district?

The DCSD website states, “Turnover is within a percentage point or two of prior years. As of last week, 1,160 employees have informed us they are leaving our district. Last year, that number was 1,146 as of June 30, 2021.”

However, according to an open records request, as of July 1, 1,711 employees are not returning. That number doesn’t include seasonal employees or those on a one-year contract.

Will transportation return to normal?

Many parents are desperate to see school bus routes return to pre-pandemic levels, but it doesn’t appear that will happen any time soon.

Kane said the district doesn’t have enough drivers due to a massive labor shortage and wages that aren’t competitive with other local businesses. She says that until the labor shortage gets better, the district will continue to have trouble maintaining our routes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County Superintendent# Erin Kane# Douglas County Mill Levy Overr# Douglas County schools# Douglas County school funding

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
313 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Castle Rock, CO

Here's what an MLO and bond for schools would cost DougCo property owners

(Castle Rock, CO) While the DougCo school board has yet to approve putting a mill levy override (MLO) and bond on the November ballot, all signs point to the fact that they will move forward with the measure when they meet in August.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo event offers valuable free resources for the community

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo’s Community of Care Network will host its bi-annual Strive to Thrive event from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 26 at the Southeast Christian Church in Parker. The event offers games for children and dinner for everyone.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

One in five DougCo teachers and substitutes leave district

(Castle Rock, CO) According to a Colorado Open Records request, 767 licensed teachers and substitutes will not return to their Douglas County classrooms next month. Nine principals, 14 assistant principals, and 10 district administrators also left.

Read full story
4 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo group begins school board recall effort

(Castle Rock, CO) A group called DougCo’s Future launched a fundraising effort over the weekend to recall the four new conservative board members. Bolstered by a DougCo Collective poll showing 60% of voters support these efforts, the group believes it’s time to move forward.

Read full story
16 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Judge denies plea to drop preliminary injunction against DougCo school board

(Castle Rock, CO) Justice Jefferey K. Holmes denied a request by DougCo school district attorneys Gessler and Blue to drop the preliminary injunction against four members of the school board for violating Colorado open meeting laws when deciding to fire former superintendent Corey Wise.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Former DougCo assistant principal sues district for discrimination

Ponderosa High SchoolDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Former Ponderosa High School assistant principal Corey McNellis filed a lawsuit earlier this month claiming the district fired him in October 2020 for his “Christian beliefs.”

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Controversial DougCo charter school leader resigns

Penny Euker presenting to the DougCo school boardDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) STEM School Highlands Ranch parents and students received an email over the weekend announcing Penny Euker’s retirement effective immediately. Euker served as CEO of KOSON schools, a network of STEM charter schools meant to include STEM School Denver and STEM School Sterling Ranch.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo voters believe public schools are on the wrong track

(Castle Rock, CO) As students prepare for a new school year with pandemic-era policies in the review mirror, a new Magellan poll shows DougCo voters believe public schools are on the wrong track but for very different reasons.

Read full story
9 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Conservative group insists recording vindicates DougCo board

(Castle Rock, CO) The conservative nonprofit DougCo Protective recently said they're thrilled to finally have a transcript of former DougCo superintendent Corey Wise's recording while meeting with board directors Mike Peterson and Christy Williams.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board directors deny wrongdoing

From left, Kaylee Winegar, Christy Williams, Mike Peterson, and Becky MyersDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Speaking as individuals, not as representatives of the DougCo school board, Mike Peterson and Christy Williams say that accusations by Robert Marshall, a Democratic candidate for House District 43, are an attempt to distract from the positive work the board is doing to improve education in the district.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo superintendent requests more time to interpret equity policy

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane plans to ask the school board for more time to recommend changes to the district's equity policy when they meet again in August. Kane told the Equity Advisory Council (EAC) that she would ask the board for an extension so she could gather additional feedback from the community.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board members accused of perjury

Robert Marshall during the BoE MeetingDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo school board president and vice president Mike Peterson and Christy Williams may have to explain why statements made under oath contradict an audio recording released this morning by Robert Marshall, who is suing the school board for violating open meeting laws.

Read full story
14 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board denies STEM School request to open in Sterling Ranch

DougCo School BoardDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school board voted unanimously to deny STEM's request to duplicate its Highlands Ranch campus in Sterling Ranch. The board agreed with staff recommendations that the school's application didn't show financial stability, enough intent to enroll, and a viable facility plan.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo voters support recalling new school board directors

(Castle Rock, CO) Sixty percent of DougCo voters say they would vote yes to recall school board directors Mike Peterson, Christy Williams, Becky Myers, and Kaylee Winegar if the election were held today, according to a recent poll.

Read full story
6 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board votes on charter school applicants

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school board will vote on Tuesday to approve or deny STEM School Sterling Ranch and Leaman Academy of Excellence applications. According to items posted on the school board's agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, staff recommendations are to approve Leaman's application conditionally and to deny STEM School Sterling Ranch.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo schools hire former charter school director for parent engagement

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools hired Alison Rausch as parent, community, and civic engagement director. Rausch served on the board of directors for American Academy while Kane led the multi-campus charter school. The two also served together on the Colorado League of Charter Schools.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent opposes arming district's teachers

Gun-free school zone signPhoto by Christian Ouellet on Shutterstock. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County Superintendent Erin Kane doesn’t believe arming the district’s teachers is necessary or wise.

Read full story
11 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools face judge for allegedly violating Open Records Act

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County School District attorneys have to explain to a Douglas County court judge next week why the four majority board members won't share documents used for training purposes during a November retreat in Estes Park.

Read full story
Denver, CO

DougCo schools settles lawsuit with county health department

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County Health Board and the Douglas County School District agreed to settle a lawsuit the district filed last year after the Health Board relaxed the district's mask mandates and quarantine policy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy