Castle Rock, CO

DougCo Judge rules in district’s favor in public documents case

Suzie Glassman

Photo by Sebastian Duda on Shutterstock

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County Judge Jeffrey K. Holmes ruled Monday that the training binders seen in pictures of the newly-elected school board members at a retreat in Estes Park aren’t public documents.

According to an email from Robert Marshall, who filed the suit, the judge said the binders “were akin to library books someone had before entering into office.”

“We respectfully disagree with that analogy as these were not just general subject matter books on random topics, but books/materials specifically used as a secret retreat with unknown people and trainers to train for and conduct their official duties,” said Marshall.

The public may still see what’s inside the binders, as attorneys for the district filed a motion with the court over the weekend saying they’ll turn over the documents in question as part of their defense in another lawsuit filed by Marshall.

Supporters of the board’s leaders quickly claimed victory, calling Marshall’s lawsuit a waste of taxpayer money. Holly Osborne, campaign manager for the conservative board members, resorted to name-calling on Twitter and accusing Marshall of bringing frivolous lawsuits against the board.

Others who support Marshall’s efforts to hold the board accountable for violating open meeting laws and holding back training materials thanked him for his dedication and encouraged Marshall to keep going.

The official court order is not yet available.

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

