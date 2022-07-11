DougCo group begins school board recall effort

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) A group called DougCo’s Future launched a fundraising effort over the weekend to recall the four new conservative board members.

Bolstered by a DougCo Collective poll showing 60% of voters support these efforts, the group believes it’s time to move forward.

“After months of planning and review of strategic research, our citizen's committee has entered the first “operational” phase aimed at building a strong financial base for our campaign,” said the Facebook post. The timing of getting a recall on the ballot is unknown.

The group says it wants to get back to “what matters most,” including:

Demanding transparency and open meetings from our Board of Education

Following the Rule of law

Practicing the Golden Rule, love thy neighbor, teach respect & emotional well-being

Problem-solving; not troublemaking or political agendas

Teaching the truth - let children learn to make informed moral judgments.

Don't use kids as political pawns

Trusting professional educators

Academic excellence and LOCAL schools

While DougCo Collective paid for the poll gauging community support for a recall, the organization is not spearheading the effort.

The post says the effort is “paid for by Dougco’s Future, Rethea Morris, Registered Agent.”

Fears district won’t get money it desperately needs

Members of a Facebook group dedicated to the recall efforts expressed concern that the community won’t vote for an MLO and Bond if they continue to hear that the new board members aren’t trustworthy.

One member said that if the community can’t “meaningfully increase teacher pay and get significant capital needs (including new neighborhood schools) met this year, there will be irreparable damage to our district.”

Others argue there isn’t enough community support to pass an MLO and Bond anyway. Former DougCo board member Kevin Leung said, “The June 7 polling indicated support for the MLO/Bond was 60% in 2018 while support in 2022 was only in the high 30%.

“Even with 60% support in the early poll and great hard work by public education supporters, we only won by 8% in MLO and 5% in Bond in 2018.”

Leung argues the district’s teachers deserve more money, but with pending lawsuits, rising inflation, and economic fears, 2022 isn’t the year to put an MLO and Bond on the ballot.