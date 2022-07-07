Judge denies plea to drop preliminary injunction against DougCo school board

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Justice Jefferey K. Holmes denied a request by DougCo school district attorneys Gessler and Blue to drop the preliminary injunction against four members of the school board for violating Colorado open meeting laws when deciding to fire former superintendent Corey Wise.

The attorneys argued the preliminary injunction went too far and wasn’t necessary. According to the filing, “ordering a preliminary injunction is ‘an extraordinary remedy designed to protect a plaintiff from irreparable injury and preserve the court’s power to render a meaningful decision following a trial on the merits.’”

They also argued the language of the injunction is vague and unclear about what it prohibits.

Justice Holmes denied the motion saying there was nothing in the defendant’s argument “warranting a change in the court’s order.”