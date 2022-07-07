DougCo Superintendent calls for committee volunteers to shape district

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Superintendent Erin Kane used her weekly email to the Douglas County school community to ask citizens to volunteer for the district’s various committees.

“Our school district relies on citizens, just like you, to serve on various committees and we are currently seeking volunteers for the 2022-2023 school year. Click here for more information about each committee and how to apply to serve.”

There are five committees for adult volunteers and one student advisory group. They include District Accountability, Fiscal Oversight, Long Range Planning, Mill Bond Oversight, and Mill Bond Exploratory.

Committees consist of parents, community members, teachers, and administrators in Douglas County and meet monthly from August to June.

Each committee is responsible for making recommendations to the board about everything from the need for new buildings to charter school approvals to how the board should spend its money.

The vital work of district committees

“People may not trust us, but they trust the work of our committees,” said board president Mike Peterson when talking about the recommendation of the Mill Bond Exploratory Committee (MBEC) to put an MLO and Bond on the November ballot.

Brad Gieger, a member of MBEC, said the group often disagreed vehemently during their work. But they came together in a way he hopes the board can accomplish moving forward, he said during an interview.

“This group was not a non-partisan group but rather a multi-partisan group full of intelligent, active people of whom shared only that they cared deeply about the district,” he said.

During the final board meeting of the 2021-2022 school year, directors expressed gratitude and recognized outgoing members of each committee.

“I would like to acknowledge how important the work is for all our board committees. The board relies on our committee members to fully share and engage in the work assigned each year, and they always fulfill that task.

“Their input makes the board’s work and final decisions more effective and reflective of our community input,” said board director Susan Meek.