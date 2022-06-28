DougCo school board directors deny wrongdoing

From left, Kaylee Winegar, Christy Williams, Mike Peterson, and Becky Myers Douglas County School District Youtube

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Speaking as individuals, not as representatives of the DougCo school board, Mike Peterson and Christy Williams say that accusations by Robert Marshall, a Democratic candidate for House District 43, are an attempt to distract from the positive work the board is doing to improve education in the district.

“These are baseless accusations and part of a string of baseless lawsuits,” says Geoff Blue, attorney for the board. “The board members were forthright and truthful about their work to replace the former school superintendent, both in court and in private.”

A news release for Peterson and Williams says that “since Peterson and Williams joined the board, the group has ended masking for students, secured a facility for technical education, and reinstated a more competitive pay system.”

Judge Jeffery K. Holmes denied a motion to dismiss the lawsuit claiming the board violated Colorado open meeting laws and has yet to hear testimony in the case against the district for refusing to comply with the Colorado open records act.

District Attorney responds to community

DougCo district attorney, John Kellner, said in an email response to parents requesting he investigate Marshall’s perjury accusation, that he has referred the matter to the DougCo Sheriff’s office and takes their concerns seriously.

Kellner explained most criminal investigations begin with a review by a filing agency (in this case, the sheriff’s department). “If they believe there is probable cause, the agency will submit the case to my office for review for criminal charges,” he wrote.

Kellner is running as the Republican candidate for Colorado Attorney General against Democratic incumbent Philip Weiser.