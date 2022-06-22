DougCo school board denies STEM School request to open in Sterling Ranch

DougCo School Board Douglas County School District Youtube

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school board voted unanimously to deny STEM's request to duplicate its Highlands Ranch campus in Sterling Ranch. The board agreed with staff recommendations that the school's application didn't show financial stability, enough intent to enroll, and a viable facility plan.

"I think STEM, the current school they have, is a fantastic school," said board director Kaylee Winegar. My biggest reason for voting no has to do with the facilities plan. I encourage them to replicate in the future."

Director David Ray agreed that STEM is a great school, and he appreciated comments from the people who advocated for another. But strong community support for building a neighborhood school in Sterling Ranch ahead of a charter school persuaded him to deny the replication.

Ray also doesn't believe the budget is financially sound, and the school doesn't have a solid plan to serve English language learners, gifted and talented, and students with disabilities.

Mike Peterson, board president, said his reasons for denial include the level of support for enrollment, the economic viability, and the fact that the long-range planning committee hasn't designated the land STEM plans to use as available to purchase.

Peterson said he would love to see STEM address the current application's deficiencies and resubmit in the future.

Board conditionally approves Leaman's application to replicate

In a 6-1 vote, the board approved Leaman Academy of Excellence's application to replicate in Crowfoot Valley.

However, approval is contingent upon successfully renewing its Parker location at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, providing sufficient intent to enroll numbers, and identifying a satisfactory purchase or lease agreement by January 15, 2023.

After a lengthy discussion, Ray voted against the plan, saying it's not a no but rather a "not yet." Ray felt Leaman needs more time to show their initial school's track record of student performance. He’s also concerned about students identified with English language development needs and how the school will show progress for those children.

Peterson acknowledged Ray's concerns but expressed confidence that Leaman will prove itself and provide parents with more excellent choices in the district.

Christy Williams, Elizabeth Hansen, Winegar, and Susan Meek also acknowledged director Ray's concerns. Still, they expressed support for the work the district's staff put in to come up with their recommendation and voted in favor of approval.