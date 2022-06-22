DougCo voters support recalling new school board directors

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Sixty percent of DougCo voters say they would vote yes to recall school board directors Mike Peterson, Christy Williams, Becky Myers, and Kaylee Winegar if the election were held today, according to a recent poll.

DougCo Collective , a non-profit dedicated to educating the public and the Douglas County School District community on public education issues that impact the district, hired Frederick Polls to survey DougCo residents who are likely to vote in the next election.

Of the 651completed interviews, 84% said they were "aware of 'controversies involving actions by the new majority of Douglas County School Board members who were elected in last November's elections.'"

Fifty-six percent of voters have a negative opinion of the new board’s decision to fire former superintendent Corey Wise.

The poll also asked the following questions:

Which is closer to your opinion about the firing of Superintendent Corey Wise by the newly elected School Board majority?

They were RIGHT to make this change since voters just elected them in protest against policies like mask mandates and liberal Woke equity instruction.

They were WRONG to use secret meetings to abruptly fire a long-time Superintendent with a good track record running the District and providing quality education when he was only following the federal "rule of law" on masks, Covid safety, and equity policy.

Sixty-six percent of respondents said the Board was wrong to use secret meetings.

A majority of the sample voters also say they would rather have teachers decide what's taught in the classroom vs. "activist parents" or elected school board members.

They would also prefer school board members be transparent with open meetings, focus on problem-solving and academic excellence in the classroom, and not "use kids as pawns to further a national political agenda."

What happens next

It’s unclear whether a recall effort will go forward, but “given the overwhelming public desire shown by the poll,” a representative from DougCo Collective says, “the discussion on what happens next is likely being held right now.”

According to the Douglas County elections office, a recall effort can't occur before an elected official serves six months in office. Now that the board members have reached that benchmark, anyone can submit a petition to the clerk's office for approval.

If the clerk approves the recall petition, community members have 60 days to collect signatures from eligible voters. The petition must include signatures of "at least 40% of ballots cast in the last election for that office, not to exceed fifteen thousand signatures."

With enough verified signatures and if the time to protest the petition has passed, the incumbent has either five days to resign or the clerk will set an election date between 30 and 60 days after the petition is certified, unless there is a general election within 90 days.

The DougCo elections office notes that the school district pays for the recall election.

About the poll

Fredrick Polls interviewed respondents online through a mix of cell phone text invites and phone conversations from June 1 to June 5. They report a margin of error of 3.7%.