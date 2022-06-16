DougCo schools face judge for allegedly violating Open Records Act

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver



(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County School District attorneys have to explain to a Douglas County court judge next week why the four majority board members won't share documents used for training purposes during a November retreat in Estes Park.

Robert Marshall, who brought the suit against the district, told a Facebook group that the judge for the case "has set the 'show cause' hearing for Friday, June 24 at 1:00 p.m."

Marshall told the group, "The (Kids First 4) who campaigned on transparency and integrity are refusing to release the binders they used for their secret training session/retreat in Estes Park, so we are now being forced into court to let a judge decide the issue.

"Even if they could prevail in court, why won't they just release the binders and be open with parents?" he asked.

The post received several comments, including one saying, "it's a school board, not the CIA. Any training they receive should be public knowledge." Others expressed mistrust in the school board and an unwillingness to vote for a potential MLO/Bond in the November election.

The materials in question

Steven D. Zansberg, Marshall's attorney, wrote in the filing that the "public records in question are a set of documents that were contained in one or more loose-leaf binders that were distributed to four newly elected members of the DCSD Board of Directors ("BoE")."

Director Kaylee Winegar posted this picture which shows the training binders.

And director Becky Myers later answered a question from Winegar’s post, saying what information the binders contained.

The lawsuit claims that after the new board members, who ran on the Kids First slate, won the election and before they took office, attended a private retreat where they received instruction on how to conduct public business without violating Colorado's Open Meetings Law and Colorado's Open Records Act.

According to the filing, "DCSD notified Marshall that it would not make available to him The Training Binders, asserting, again, that they were not public records."

However, Zansberg argues that since one or more directors referred to the training they received from The Training Binders as the basis for their understanding of Colorado Open Meetings Law, those documents must be made available to the public.

If the judge rules in favor of Marshall and Zansberg, the suit asks the judge to order the district to turn over the binders and pay all related attorney's fees.