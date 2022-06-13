Is the DougCo school board divided or representative?

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) During this week’s DougCo school board meeting, Sandra Brownrigg, leader of the Mill Bond Exploratory Committee (MBEC), called on the community to change its language when talking about the school board.

“I would love to eradicate the phrase ‘split board’ from our vocabulary and replace it with the word representative board,” said Brownrigg.

“The community elected the seven of you so that everyone has a voice, and that’s essential,” she continued. “That creates the need for ongoing ‘occasionally intense’ conflict management.”

The four majority members represent the majority opinion in DougCo. However, since 2000, DougCo changed from being a Republican stronghold to a place with an almost equal ideological split.

As that Republican majority grows smaller, conflicting views about mask mandates and curriculum become far more prevalent. And the stakes grow higher, as close to half the voters may not get their way, leading to board meetings with public comments lasting hours, teacher walk-outs, and student protests.

So, while the DCSD board is split 4-3 between conservatives and progressives, it represents a split community.

Where the board and the community have to come together

There are winners and losers in every election, and the nature of politics will always create divisiveness within government bodies. Yet, Brownrigg pleaded with the board to put aside their differences and work together.

“It’s time to stop doing business as usual and come together to support the well-being of the kids,” said Browrigg. “Everyone has someone on the board who they trust, so there’s an opportunity there because you each have credibility with different people,” she said.

Board president Mike Peterson agreed with Brownrigg, saying the “deliberate and constant work (of informing the community of the district’s financial stability) needs to come not only from the superintendent and staff but also from each member of this board.”

Peterson said he’s visited with the GOP executive committee and the chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party in an effort to build trust outside of his sphere of influence.

Unlike heated debates at the national and state level, the school board is unified in at least one purpose: to restore DougCo to a high-achieving district with the best quality teachers and staff it can recruit and retain.

“While we are obviously very far apart on other issues, we are aligned on this one,” said Peterson.