Is the DougCo school board divided or representative?

Suzie Glassman

Photo by Lightspring on Shutterstock

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) During this week’s DougCo school board meeting, Sandra Brownrigg, leader of the Mill Bond Exploratory Committee (MBEC), called on the community to change its language when talking about the school board.

“I would love to eradicate the phrase ‘split board’ from our vocabulary and replace it with the word representative board,” said Brownrigg.

“The community elected the seven of you so that everyone has a voice, and that’s essential,” she continued. “That creates the need for ongoing ‘occasionally intense’ conflict management.”

The four majority members represent the majority opinion in DougCo. However, since 2000, DougCo changed from being a Republican stronghold to a place with an almost equal ideological split.

Photo by Bestplaces.net

As that Republican majority grows smaller, conflicting views about mask mandates and curriculum become far more prevalent. And the stakes grow higher, as close to half the voters may not get their way, leading to board meetings with public comments lasting hours, teacher walk-outs, and student protests.

So, while the DCSD board is split 4-3 between conservatives and progressives, it represents a split community.

Where the board and the community have to come together

There are winners and losers in every election, and the nature of politics will always create divisiveness within government bodies. Yet, Brownrigg pleaded with the board to put aside their differences and work together.

“It’s time to stop doing business as usual and come together to support the well-being of the kids,” said Browrigg. “Everyone has someone on the board who they trust, so there’s an opportunity there because you each have credibility with different people,” she said.

Board president Mike Peterson agreed with Brownrigg, saying the “deliberate and constant work (of informing the community of the district’s financial stability) needs to come not only from the superintendent and staff but also from each member of this board.”

Peterson said he’s visited with the GOP executive committee and the chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party in an effort to build trust outside of his sphere of influence.

Unlike heated debates at the national and state level, the school board is unified in at least one purpose: to restore DougCo to a high-achieving district with the best quality teachers and staff it can recruit and retain.

“While we are obviously very far apart on other issues, we are aligned on this one,” said Peterson.

Denver, CO

DougCo schools settles lawsuit with county health department

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County Health Board and the Douglas County School District agreed to settle a lawsuit the district filed last year after the Health Board relaxed the district's mask mandates and quarantine policy.

Read full story
Denver, CO

DougCo schools names former charter school leader, Jeffco super to top job

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District hired Dan McMinimee as Executive Director of Schools for Pathways, Choice, and Alternative Education. McMinimee served as assistant superintendent of secondary education for Douglas County schools under previous superintendent Liz Fagen, who left the district in 2016. Fagen’s tenure was often controversial, as her administration changed the teacher pay structure to pay for performance and supported school vouchers.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

77% of DougCo teachers and staff plan to stick with district

(Castle Rock, CO) Conditions in the education profession may not be as dire as headlines lead us to believe. The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) recently published results from a statewide survey of school-based staff (teachers and building leadership) on their perceptions of their schools' teaching and learning conditions.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo's potential bond prioritizes building three neighborhood schools

(Castle Rock, CO) DCSD Superintendent Erin Kane told residents of The Canyons in Castle Pines that if DougCo voters approve a bond in the November election, the district will use the money to build neighborhood elementary schools in Crystal Valley, Sterling Ranch, and The Canyons.

Read full story
6 comments
Castle Rock, CO

U.S. AG weighs in on DougCo school's liability for autistic student's arrest

(Castle Rock, CO): The U.S. Attorney General's office recently issued a statement of interest in a pending case against the Douglas County School District. The filing indicates the justice department's desire to inform the federal court that the law indicates the district violated the defendant's federal civil rights.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo ranked healthiest and wealthiest, but what about its schools?

(Castle Rock, CO) With its abundance of trails, parks, and open space, Douglas County frequently ranks as one of the healthiest counties in the nation. Less than 10% of residents report being in poor health, and 91% say they have access to exercise opportunities.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board moves closer to asking voters for more money

(Castle Rock, CO) It's no secret that the Douglas County school board would love more money in the budget to increase teacher and staff compensation, build new schools, elevate programs for students, and fund several high-priority projects.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

DougCo’s Mountain Vista HS pioneers freight to farm program

Mountain Vista High School's Leafy Green MachinePhoto provided by Mountain Vista High School. (Castle Rock, CO) Five years ago, Mountain Vista High School teacher David Larson applied for and won a grant from Mind Spark Learning and the Mortgage Family Foundation to purchase a repurposed shipping container turned vertical farm.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools raise teacher pay and benefit from more state funding

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County teachers and staff will see an increase in pay for the coming school year as the district works to fulfill its promise to invest in its employees.

Read full story
4 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo schools drop controversial Reading Recovery program

Young girl readingPhoto by Chinnapong on Shutterstock. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County elementary schools will no longer use Reading Recovery as a first-grade literacy intervention program.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Colorado School Safety Resource Center offers guidance after Texas school tragedy

(Castle Rock, CO) For the second time in as many weeks, news of a tragic shooting involving innocent victims is blanketing social media and airwaves. The shooting in Texas killed 18 children and one teacher, making it especially difficult to know what to say to children who are worried violence could happen at their school.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado Department of Education expands dyslexia screening pilot program to include more schools

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) will expand its dyslexia screening pilot program to more schools for the coming school year. The state initially planned to end the pilot this year and present its findings to the state legislature when it convenes in January.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo Schools continue free summer lunches, Universal free lunch set to expire

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools will continue their free summer lunch program from May 31 through July 29. Lunches are free to all children ages 18 and younger, Monday through Friday.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado districts face declining enrollment, DougCo no exception

(Castle Rock, CO) Aurora public schools announced Wednesday that the district plans to close two elementary schools due to declining enrollment. Jefferson County schools recently said more than half of its elementary schools are under-enrolled.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Bill requires principals, administrators complete early literacy training

(Castle Rock, CO): A bill requiring that Colorado principals and administrators serving grades K-3 and literary specialists teaching grades four-12 take early literacy training passed the Senate this week and will move to Gov. Polis’ desk for signing.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

DougCo schools names Danny Winsor assistant superintendent

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane announced in an email to DougCo parents that Danny Winsor will fill the newly-created role of Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo student group addresses discrimination, proposes solution

(Castle Rock, CO) During this week's DougCo Board of Education meeting, members of the Student Advisory Group, a board committee tasked with voicing student concerns over district policies, proposed solutions to problems ranging from mental health to unfairness in the dress code to discrimination within schools.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo Board must address CORA denials or go to court

(Castle Rock, CO) Steve Zansberg, attorney and president of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, sent a five-page document on behalf of his client, Robert Marshall, to the DougCo board of directors requesting the Douglas County records custodian release several records under the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) or face a lawsuit.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Community honors DougCo teachers, Wise addresses crowd

Former DougCo Superintendent Corey Wise accepts a token of honor from Kaci Nice on behalf of DougCo parents.Photo by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) Addressing a crowd of parents, children, teachers, and community supporters at Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch Friday afternoon, former DougCo superintendent Corey Wise choked up, talking about his relationships during his 26 years with the district.

Read full story
1 comments

