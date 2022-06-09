Castle Rock, CO

77% of DougCo teachers and staff plan to stick with district

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RqR0_0g4vKtbe00
Photo by ESB Professional on Shutterstock

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Conditions in the education profession may not be as dire as headlines lead us to believe. The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) recently published results from a statewide survey of school-based staff (teachers and building leadership) on their perceptions of their schools' teaching and learning conditions.

Of the more than 3,000 Douglas County School District employees who responded, nearly 77% said they plan to continue working in their current roles. Nine percent plan to continue in the profession but work for a different district. Five and a half percent said they'll quit working in education, and 2.2% plan to retire.

Should their plans come to fruition based on the survey, the district’s turnover rate will end up around 23%, four points higher than the previous year.

The district’s responses are slightly lower than Jefferson County's at 80% and Cherry Creek's at 79%, who plan to stay in their current role. Denver Schools did not return enough surveys to interpret its data.

Participants ranked school leadership as the No. 1 reason to stay at their current school, followed by school staff. Surprisingly, salary ranked third.

The district's results closely matched the state's, proving the work environment plays the most significant role in job satisfaction.

Other key findings

It's clear teachers, and staff feel they don't have enough time to support their students or prepare lessons. Questions related to work time ranked the lowest on the survey, both in DCSD and the state.

More than 40% of DCSD respondents said they aren't able to analyze and respond to student assessments, and close to 30% can't support their students' social and emotional learning.

When it comes to enforcing rules for student behavior consistently, 42% said they disagree or strongly disagree.

When it comes to the impact of the pandemic, the district’s staff worry most about increases in learning gaps and decreases in student emotional well-being.

District support

While it appears that 81% of DCSD respondents answered favorably when asked about the level of district support for their school, the data only represents answers from school leaders.

There weren't enough responses from teachers, special service providers, education support professionals, or combined district and school leaders to measure their satisfaction.

About the Teaching and Learning Conditions in Colorado (TLCC) Survey

The Teaching and Learning Conditions in Colorado (TLCC) Survey - formerly the TELL Colorado Survey - is a statewide survey of school-based educators and school personnel (teachers, building leadership, and school personnel), writes the CDE.

The CDE sent 91,413 surveys to Colorado educators and school personnel during the first three months of 2022. They received 46,0088 responses.

DCSD returned 3,596 of the 6,327 surveys sent for a response rate of 56.8%.

Participation is anonymous, and state and district leadership use the results to better understand their schools' challenges and opportunities.

douglas county school district# colorado department of educati# teaching conditions# teacher satisfaction# education

