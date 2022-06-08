DougCo's potential bond prioritizes building three neighborhood schools

Suzie Glassman

Photo by Jim Barber on Shutterstock

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) DCSD Superintendent Erin Kane told residents of The Canyons in Castle Pines that if DougCo voters approve a bond in the November election, the district will use the money to build neighborhood elementary schools in Crystal Valley, Sterling Ranch, and The Canyons.

All three areas are driving growth in the district, and none has a neighborhood school for kids to attend. Students in The Canyons ride a bus over the highway, and residents at the meeting agreed they want to see a school built much closer to home.

DCSD hasn't built a neighborhood school since 2010. Kane attributes the lack of new schools to the Great Recession, failed attempts to pass a bond, and a greater need to fix and renovate its current buildings once the 2018 bond passed.

In the meantime, charter schools, built with private dollars but maintained with the district's capital budget, have served to fill the gap. Charter schools are not considered neighborhood schools and don't have to enroll students based on proximity.

Bond impact on taxpayers

Kane told Canyons residents a $450 million bond approval would have a no-net tax increase for taxpayers, meaning DougCo residents would not see their taxes increase.

How is that possible? Bonds serve as approval by the voters for the district to borrow money. The district can only use that money for capital construction projects.

A yes vote would mean the district could sell bonds at the lowest interest rate and pay back the debt over time. As the loan balance decreases, the district can borrow more and pay it back from existing revenue sources, such as growth in assessed valuation and low-interest rates.

"Think about this as you would a car payment. Let's say you currently have two vehicles and are still making payments on each," explains the DCSD website.

"Imagine that you are about to pay off one of those cars. One of two things is about to happen: 1) you will see a reduction in the amount you pay each month, or 2) you decide to finance a third car and can now have 3 vehicles for the same monthly payment as when you had two vehicles."

"This is, in essence, what DCSD is doing -- we are paying off old bonds --- and adding new bonds (debt service), which would mean (if passed by voters) DCSD would have more bond funding at the same monthly cost to homeowners."

Kane said $450 million is the district's minimum amount to build three new schools and maintain its current roster of buildings.

MLO impact on taxpayers

Kane's presentation also focused on the need for a mill levy override (MLO) to increase teacher and staff compensation. Highlighting the substantial impact a Rock Canyon High School teacher had on her daughter, Kane said she must be able to keep the district's top talent and not lose them to nearby districts that can pay more.

Kane said a $60 million mill levy override (MLO) would cost taxpayers with a home value of $559,000, around $295/year or less than $1 per day.

Colorado's School Finance Act makes understanding how school districts receive funding complicated. Kane used the analogy of a bucket. Money given to the district by the state fills part of the bucket, and property tax revenue fills the rest.

If the money from property taxes increases, the money from the state decreases. No matter what, the bucket stays the same.

An MLO is outside the bucket, so increasing property taxes through an MLO doesn't affect how much the district gets from the state. Districts are allowed to assess up to 25% of total program funding.

According to the Finance Act, "One mill of tax is the same as one-tenth of one percent (.001). Therefore, on residential property with an actual value of $100,000 and, thus, an assessed valuation of $7,960, each mill of tax raises $7.96."

Currently, DCSD assesses 12% of total program funding.

What can supporters do?

Kane told parents eager to help the district communicate the need to pass an MLO and Bond that she'll speak to any community group with around 50 or more people. She also encouraged residents to contact Alison Rausch, DCSD director of parent, community, and civic engagement, if they want more information or are interested in volunteering.

There is also a private Facebook group for supporters of the MLO/Bond initiative.

