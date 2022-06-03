U.S. AG weighs in on DougCo school's liability for autistic student's arrest

By Suzie Glassman: NewsBreak/Denver

(Castle Rock, CO): The U.S. Attorney General's office recently issued a statement of interest in a pending case against the Douglas County School District. The filing indicates the justice department's desire to inform the federal court that the law indicates the district violated the defendant's federal civil rights.

The lawsuit against the district claims DCSD is liable for harm done to an 11-year-old autistic boy when School Resource Officers (SROs) handcuffed the child and left him in a police car for more than an hour.

The school district submitted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit claiming the sheriff's office employed the SROs involved and the district had no authority over them.

However, the statement from the U.S. Attorney General says that under "Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a school district is liable for discrimination in its programs, services, or activities even when it provides them through contractual, licensing, or other arrangements."

The justice department says a public entity (in this case, the school district) can't contract away its obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. "What matters for purposes of potential liability is whether the alleged discrimination occurred in a program, service, or activity of that school district."

A.V. vs. the Douglas County School District

The plaintiff is a student named A.V., who attended Sagewood Middle School when two SROs arrested him on Aug. 29, 2019. The school knew the sixth-grader was autistic and suffered from a severe emotional disorder.

Another boy marked A.V.'s arm, and A.V. responded by poking the boy with a pencil, creating a small cut. Sagewood's principal escorted A.V. from the room and allowed him to de-escalate while listening to music with headphones.

According to the lawsuit, two SROs, Sydney Nicholson and Lyle Peterson, arrived and asked the boy to come with them to another room. A.V. refused.

According to an article in Colorado Politics, "Nicholson, who discussed the situation with the principal and originally said it was "fine" if A.V. did not want to come with the officers, allegedly handcuffed A.V. with Peterson after the boy's refusal. Body-worn camera footage showed A.V. crying, screaming for the officers to stop, and slamming his own head into the wall."

Initially, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying the plaintiff failed to show that the school district jointly employed the SROs with the sheriff's department. The plaintiff now claims the district is liable on appeal because it contracts with SROs to serve in its schools.

What is a statement of interest?

According to the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review, "These written statements are filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in many of the over 15,700 state and federal trial courts across the nation and are "designed to explain to the court the interests of the United States in litigation between private parties."

These documents help clarify the law and serve as the formal position of the federal government.

The Law Review says these statements are increasingly used in civil rights cases and can serve as a "game changer" for litigants.