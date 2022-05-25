Colorado School Safety Resource Center offers guidance after Texas school tragedy

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) For the second time in as many weeks, news of a tragic shooting involving innocent victims is blanketing social media and airwaves. The shooting in Texas killed 18 children and one teacher, making it especially difficult to know what to say to children who are worried violence could happen at their school.

The Colorado School Safety resource center (CSSRC) posted a message on its website acknowledging the trauma that the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, NY, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, may cause.

“We have gathered these resources for parents and school staff. We urge you to protect our children from too much exposure to the news,” says the CSSRC.

The website offers links for educators, parents, and caring adults on how to talk to children about community tragedies.

CSSRC updates crisis guidelines

In April, the CSSRC released new crisis guidelines , encompassing learnings from prior school tragedies. The updated guidelines also include advice from K-12 and higher education school security experts, mental health providers, and crisis responders.

They include detailed explanations and plans for preparing for a crisis, during an emergency, after a critical event, and ongoing crisis support.

The CSSRC will host a virtual summer safety symposium on June 2 for Campus Safety Professionals, Administrators, Mental Health Professionals, Law Enforcement, and anyone who works in Institutions of Higher Education.

CSSRC also says, “faculty from K-12 Schools and Districts will benefit, as the topics are directly relevant to their work.”

The symposium is free and includes administrators, mental health staff, law enforcement, security, emergency management, prevention, and advocacy specialists, Title IX Coordinators, facilities, and IT professionals responsible for protecting campuses.

DCSD crisis plan

The Douglas County school district website offers detailed information about its crisis plan, standard response protocol, and emergency communications.

DougCo schools contract with local police departments to hire school resource officers (SROs) to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff.

In case of an emergency, call the DCSD Dispatch Communications Center 24 Hour Hotline: 303-387-9999.