Colorado Department of Education expands dyslexia screening pilot program to include more schools

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) will expand its dyslexia screening pilot program to more schools for the coming school year. The state initially planned to end the pilot this year and present its findings to the state legislature when it convenes in January.

But, Floyd Cobb, Ph.D. and executive director of teaching and learning for the CDE, said the program would run for another year due to the effects of the pandemic.

Currently, three schools are participating in the pilot – Ignacio Elementary in southwestern Colorado, Singing Hills Elementary in Parker, and the Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning, a charter school for gifted students in Colorado Springs.

The schools received training and support for K-3 educators on identifying and screening for markers of dyslexia in early readers.

The CDE plans to announce which schools will join the pilot program later this month.

Keeping kids from falling through the cracks

Advocates of the state-wide program say universal screening will keep kids from falling through the cracks until later grades when interventions are more time-consuming and less effective.

According to the International Dyslexia Association (IDA), "It takes four times as long to intervene in fourth grade as it does in late kindergarten because of brain development and because of the increase in content for students to learn as they grow older."

In an interview for U.S. News, kids with dyslexia are often exceptionally bright, Dr. Sally Shaywitz told me , allowing them to do just well enough to go undetected. They could be meeting some benchmarks and missing others by a wide margin.

My daughter did poorly on assessments but did well enough in the classroom that her teachers thought she was just a bad test-taker.

It wasn't until the pandemic forced us into remote school that I noticed my third-grader's reading struggles were more severe than I knew. I was fortunate to be home with her and witness her challenges. Busy parents working outside the home may not be able to sit with children while doing homework, and they are reliant on the school to detect serious learning issues.

Screening all students early, not just those that fall below a threshold on reading assessments, will catch more kids who are just above the automatic cutoff requirements.

The IDA says, "kindergarten screeners are most successful when measuring phonological awareness, including phoneme segmentation, blending, onset, and rhyme; rapid automatic naming, including letter naming fluency; letter-sound association; and phonological memory, including non-word repetition."

Screeners don't diagnose dyslexia but rather identify kids who are at risk. Instructors then monitor those kids more closely to determine if further intervention is needed.

Combatting the wait to fail approach

Traditionally, schools wait until a child fails or struggles to read over a long period before intervening. Yet, the International Dyslexia Association (IDA) says parents and educators can spot warning signs as early as pre-school.

"Although a diagnosis of dyslexia usually is not given before the end of second grade or the beginning of third grade (after the requisite period of failing), intensive interventions are most effective in kindergarten or first grade," says the IDA.

Dyslexia is also very common, according to the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity , affecting 20 percent of the population and representing 80– 90 percent of all those with learning disabilities.

As of 2020, the Education Commission reported that at least 21 states have statutes or codes that address the screening of students between kindergarten and third grade.

Colorado dyslexia pilot program

The 2019 legislature unanimously passed a law to create a dyslexia pilot program through House Bill 19-1134 .

The law also created a Dyslexia Working Group to evaluate state and national dyslexia screening programs and recommend a state-wide plan for identifying and supporting students with dyslexia.

Once the pilot is complete, the CDE will "evaluate the effectiveness of the screening and interventions, refine the resources used, and disseminate the resources used to all local education providers in the state.'

"The department must also provide technical assistance in implementing the resources at the request of a local education provider."