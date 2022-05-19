Colorado districts face declining enrollment, DougCo no exception

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0inW_0fisaEWo00
Photo by RODNAE Productions

By Suzie Glassman: NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Aurora public schools announced Wednesday that the district plans to close two elementary schools due to declining enrollment. Jefferson County schools recently said more than half of its elementary schools are under-enrolled.

DougCo schools face similar challenges. Declining enrollment means less money for districts, possible school closures, and potential layoffs.

Enrollment numbers at DougCo public schools, Colorado’s third-largest district, are down 5.3% since 2016. Denver public schools, the largest district, are down 2.46%, and Jefferson County schools, the second-largest, are down 9.1%.

DougCo school capacity

According to the DougCo district Long Range Planning Committee, the group responsible for presenting the board with the Master Capital Plan, “some areas of DCSD show growth of student populations, other areas show a leveling off of student numbers and even a decline in certain schools.”

“An over-enrolled school can have difficulties presenting adequate instructional space which puts pressure on the school environment. Schools with under-enrollment often face challenges in maintaining teachers and staff and presenting a full range of educational programming due to insufficient funds.”

The committee, DCSD staff, and the consulting firm Western Demographics will continue to analyze school capacity and make recommendations based on changes to the county’s population.

In the past, the committee recommended moving some sixth-grade classes from elementary schools to middle schools with larger capacities.

Declining numbers across the country

According to a recently published national survey, a New York Times article reports, “America’s public schools have lost at least 1.2 million students since 2020.” Declining birth rates and less immigration are contributing factors. Still, many blame the pandemic for driving parents away from public school and to alternative options, like homeschool, private school, or e-learning.

According to the NYT, “State enrollment figures show no sign of a rebound to the previous national levels any time soon.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# douglas county schools# douglas county school district# colorado public schools# jefferson county school distri# aurora public schools

Comments / 4

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
160 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Castle Rock, CO

DougCo Schools continue free summer lunches, Universal free lunch set to expire

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools will continue their free summer lunch program from May 31 through July 29. Lunches are free to all children ages 18 and younger, Monday through Friday.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Bill requires principals, administrators complete early literacy training

(Castle Rock, CO): A bill requiring that Colorado principals and administrators serving grades K-3 and literary specialists teaching grades four-12 take early literacy training passed the Senate this week and will move to Gov. Polis’ desk for signing.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

DougCo schools names Danny Winsor assistant superintendent

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane announced in an email to DougCo parents that Danny Winsor will fill the newly-created role of Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo student group addresses discrimination, proposes solution

(Castle Rock, CO) During this week's DougCo Board of Education meeting, members of the Student Advisory Group, a board committee tasked with voicing student concerns over district policies, proposed solutions to problems ranging from mental health to unfairness in the dress code to discrimination within schools.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo Board must address CORA denials or go to court

(Castle Rock, CO) Steve Zansberg, attorney and president of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, sent a five-page document on behalf of his client, Robert Marshall, to the DougCo board of directors requesting the Douglas County records custodian release several records under the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) or face a lawsuit.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Community honors DougCo teachers, Wise addresses crowd

Former DougCo Superintendent Corey Wise accepts a token of honor from Kaci Nice on behalf of DougCo parents.Photo by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) Addressing a crowd of parents, children, teachers, and community supporters at Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch Friday afternoon, former DougCo superintendent Corey Wise choked up, talking about his relationships during his 26 years with the district.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools could face another CORA lawsuit

(Castle Rock, CO) The DougCo school district could soon face another lawsuit for failing to provide requested documents under the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA). Robert Marshall, who is suing the district for allegedly violating Colorado open meetings laws, says he plans to submit a letter appealing the district’s denial of five records requests.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Judge rules in favor of Kyle Clark, 9News suit against DougCo school district

(Castle Rock, CO) District Court Judge Jeffrey K. Holmes ruled today that the Douglas County records custodian must allow Kyle Clark to inspect the withdrawn CORA request for the names of teachers who requested sick leave on Feb.3rd.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Bill protecting names of DougCo teachers taking sick leave goes to Polis

(Castle Rock, Co) The battle to protect DougCo teachers who called out sick to protest the firing of former superintendent Corey Wise and a resolution by the new majority board members to change the district's equity policy got reinforcement from state legislators late last week.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Are DougCo teachers leaving the district in droves?

(Castle Rock, CO) The end of the school year brings parties, celebrations, and outpourings of appreciation, along with sighs of relief from exhausted parents, teachers, administrators, and students.

Read full story
14 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo schools celebrate teachers and staff this week

(Castle Rock, CO) Today marks the first day of both National and Colorado Teacher Appreciation Week. The weeklong celebration honors educators for their hard work in the classroom.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

FAIR rep addresses controversial post with DougCo school board

Will Johnson, Chapter Leader, FAIR Douglas CountyDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Earlier this month, Will Johnson of the FAIR Douglas County Chapter shared a picture of a sign posted in a middle school classroom.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Father of STEM school shooting victim says school still isn’t safe

(Castle Rock, CO) During Tuesday night's board meeting, John Castillo, Kendrick Castillo's father, made a passionate plea to the Douglas County School Board, urging them to deny STEM School Highland Ranch's request to build another school in the district.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Why does wealthy DougCo need more money for schools?

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County School District Superintendent Erin Kane recently presented the school board with a plan to put a bond/mill levy override on the November ballot to ask voters for more money.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

DougCo school board set to discuss hot button topics

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo school board meetings have been anything but drab these past few months. Emotional public comments regarding the firing of former superintendent Corey Wise, choosing a new superintendent, and rumored school closings have kept the meetings going late into the night.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools host community night for suicide prevention program

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School district held a community night earlier this month to provide an overview of the Sources of Strength suicide prevention program at many district schools.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Gov. Polis signs law limiting contributions to school board candidates

(Castle Rock, CO) Gov. Polissigned a bill into law last week that limits how much individuals and small donor committees can contribute to candidates for school board. The law caps aggregate individual donations at $2,500, and small donor committees at $25,000 for any regular biennial or special school election.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

Former superintendent, 9News sue DougCo school board

From left, Mike Peterson, Kaylee Winegar, Christy Williams, Becky Myers, David Ray, Susan Meek, and Elizabeth HansonPhoto by: Douglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) The list of lawsuits against the Douglas County School District and four members of its board continues to grow.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

Former DougCo Superintendent talks about suing the district

Former DougCo Superintendent talks about suing the district. (Castle Rock, CO) Former DougCo superintendent Corey Wise spoke to Colorado Public Radio Friday afternoon about his sudden firing from the district and the discrimination complaint he filed against the majority board members and the district earlier this week.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy