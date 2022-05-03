Are DougCo teachers leaving the district in droves?

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) The end of the school year brings parties, celebrations, and outpourings of appreciation, along with sighs of relief from exhausted parents, teachers, administrators, and students.

This year's ending also brings fear, apprehension, and anxiety for DougCo parents, who worry the district's teachers and administrators may begin resigning in droves.

One Facebook group administrator polled its group asking how many had heard of the pending departure of a teacher, principal, administrator, vice-principal, or other staff. The non-scientific poll has more than 150 votes.

National teacher turnover

The turnover issue isn't limited to Douglas County. The National Education Association, the nation's largest teachers' union, reports more teachers want to leave the profession than ever.

"Eighty-six percent of members say they have seen more educators leaving the profession or retiring early since the start of the pandemic in 2020," the NEA says. “And 55 percent report thinking about leaving the profession earlier than they planned.”

Yet, there's no evidence of a national mass resignation just yet. EdWeek reports eight percent of teachers leave the profession every year, so it’s common to hear reports of teachers not returning to the classroom.

Chad Aldeman, the policy director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University, told EdWeek in February, "While federal teacher turnover data from during the pandemic isn't available yet, early indicators suggest that teachers still aren't quitting in droves."

Fears over teacher dissatisfaction

While there won’t be an official record of teacher and staff resignations until fall, it's clear many DougCo teachers question the board's decisions over the last few months.

According to Colorado Public Radio (CPR), " More than 1,500 teachers requested absences before the school board voted to fire Corey Wise , formerly the district's superintendent, and earlier voted for a resolution requesting that the district's equity policy reflect new principles."

Whether or not disapproval with the board means teachers will resign or leave for other districts is uncertain. However, a few high-profile district resignations may fuel the rumor mill fire.

In February, Sid Rundle, former DougCo special education service officer, resigned in protest of Wise's firing. Kate Kotaska, chief financial officer for the district, announced she plans to resign in protest this July.

Enticing DougCo teachers to stay

The NEA writes, "When asked about potential ways to address the issue, respondents pointed to higher salaries, providing additional mental support for students, hiring more teachers, hiring more support staff, and less paperwork.

Douglas County superintendent Erin Kane has said most of these areas are priorities on her agenda.

The board is actively pursuing the potential for putting an MLO and Bond initiative on the November 2022 ballot that will substantially impact the district's ability to raise teacher compensation.

Budget Director Colleen Doan said the district would use money from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund to hire one full-time equivalent mental health specialist for every school in the district.

While the money from ESSER will only provide one year of support, the district will assess the feasibility of investing in additional staff beyond the first year.

The board is also working to fill vacant positions and hire more staff, including several executive-level positions:

Assistant Superintendent, School Leadership

Executive Director of Special Education

Executive Director of Schools: Pathways, Choice, and Alternative Education

Director of Parent, Community, and Civic Engagement

Teacher and district total turnover in DougCo

According to the Colorado Department of Education (CDE), the teacher turnover rate in Douglas County, despite having lower average salaries , isn't much higher or lower than surrounding districts.

Teacher turnover rates from the 2020-2021 school year to the 2021-2022 school year:

Douglas County: 16.5%

Denver Public Schools: 16.8%

Jefferson County: 13.6%

Cherry Creek Schools: 15.9%

Total turnover rates, including administration, staff, and more, from the 2020-2021 school year to the 2021-2022 school year: