FAIR rep addresses controversial post with DougCo school board

(Castle Rock, CO) Earlier this month, Will Johnson of the FAIR Douglas County Chapter shared a picture of a sign posted in a middle school classroom.

Douglas County Parents Facebook Group

Johnson then offered to connect board members and anyone else who wanted to talk about the poster with the teacher or officials at the middle school.

Conversation erupted in several Facebook groups accusing the FAIR chapter of pitting teachers against teachers and encouraging educators to speak up against each other.

Instead of reporting something they disagree with directly to the school or principal, FAIR asked its followers to contact the local chapter, and the chapter's members would then contact the school.

FAIR explains post to the school board

"My post was misinterpreted by people outside of our group, and I assume they shared their displeasure with you. I wanted to clarify several things about it," said Johnson.

"We all want welcoming classrooms for all students, and I'm sure the picture in this class was intended to foster that. It had messages we can all agree with.

"But to create that welcoming and kind classroom, does each child need to believe that their own gender is fluid? Or believe certain things about minimum-wage policies? And is it the school's role to deliver that message? And parents have a right to know what their kids are being told," he went on to say.

"We aren't encouraging parents to disrespect teachers. If parents have concerns, they should engage their child's teacher and school in a respectful manner, knowing that we all have positive intent."

"We also aren't trying to pit teachers against each other. The overall goal is for parents, teachers, and schools to partner together where all kids can thrive. That partnership should start from a place of mutual respect."

Meek responds to Johnson's comments

"I appreciate we had representatives here walking back the statement they made in their post," said Susan Meek, Douglas County School District Board member.

Meek acknowledged Johnson’s post made people uncomfortable, and she talked with Superintendent Erin Kane about it.

"If anyone has a concern with a teacher, the process is to go directly to the teacher and the school. It's important to emphasize that everyone follows that policy."

"Otherwise, we're creating an environment of intimidation and fear and reporting on other people. And that's the wrong thing to do as we're trying to bring our community together," Meek told the other board members.

School board addresses tone of public comments

Meek also said the tone during public comment feels like the board allows intimidation and bullying, which is an environment it would never allow in a classroom.

"What can we do to foster a more positive environment that is safe and welcoming, and we don't have people being targeted?" asked Meek.

Peterson agreed that some of the public comments bordered on hateful. "I wasn't keeping score. I don't know who got targeted more - him (David Ray) or me."

"As a board, it's up to us to set the tone," said Peterson. “We need to be modeling that kind of environment. I don't have answers, but we should talk about sooner rather than later."

Board agrees to set aside differences for the district

Board members may have different political views, but they all agree that the district needs money.

They must prove to the community the district's financial needs and the importance of passing an MLO and Bond in the November election should it be on the ballot.

The board acknowledges coming together and building trust within the community is essential.

About FAIR Douglas County

According to the organization's website, the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) is "a nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civil rights liberties of all Americans, and promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding, and humanity."

The Douglas County Chapter launched in April of 2021. The group supported hiring Kane as superintendent.

Johnson spoke against proposed social studies standards in Colorado, saying that "students should understand different perspectives, but not at the expense of learning the empowering principles that unite Americans and undergird our shared humanity.”

