Former DougCo Superintendent talks about suing the district

By: Suzie Glassman/Newsbreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Former DougCo superintendent Corey Wise spoke to Colorado Public Radio Friday afternoon about his sudden firing from the district and the discrimination complaint he filed against the majority board members and the district earlier this week.

“I want to call out their illegal and wrong actions,” said Wise in response to a question from Ryan Warner, host of the Colorado Matters podcast.

“Douglas County school district is where my career has been, so it’s part of who I am, and it’s in my heart. We need to stand up for what’s right.”

Wise’s discrimination claim says his firing was sudden, irregular, and illegal retaliation for advocating on behalf of students of color and those with disabilities.

“The number one thing I want to get across is when you look at the work we do as educators and as superintendent, it’s to provide a safe and quality education for every student,” said Wise.

“In our process through COVID and with the Douglas County Health Department, we couldn’t provide a safe environment for our most chronically ill.”

Did the board have the right to replace him?

When asked if the change in board majority meant they had the right to thank him for his service and ask him to move along, Wise said the board still must work within the law regardless of whether they fired him without cause.

“Violating my civil rights for standing up for students with disabilities is not okay,” he said.

Last October, Wise successfully sued the Douglas County Health Department order allowing mask exemptions and restricting quarantines in schools, saying it violated the federal civil rights of students with disabilities. A judge agreed with Wise.

The board's new members - Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, Christy Williams, and Kaylee Winegar - ran on an anti-mask and anti-equity platform, winning the November election with 54 to 56 percent of the vote in their districts.

Clashes over DougCo equity policy

Wise’s discrimination claim also says the board fired him over his participation in creating and passing the DCSD’s Educational Equity Policy (“Equity Policy”), which implemented the DCSD’s legal duty to address educational disparities and discrimination faced minority students and staff.

Warner asked Wise if he would have been willing to negotiate with the new board about the policy.

“I think you always try to find a win-win, but I would not be willing to break the law. I’m not going to discriminate against others,” said Wise.

“When you read the equity policy, it’s to be intentional and systematic to make sure we don’t discriminate against anyone and to create an inclusive and nondiscriminatory culture.”

According to CPR education reporter Jenny Brundin, Kids First DCSD, a group of parents, teachers, and community members that includes the four majority board members, “argued the equity policy itself was racist for suggesting racism exists and alleged it creates a system of oppressors (white people) and victims (students of color).”

Wise surprised by the board’s decision

Wise received positive feedback from the board until they set up a special meeting with him where they said they’d made up their minds and demanded his resignation.

“It was a clear ultimatum of what they wanted. We met Friday morning, and they wanted me to resign when I got back from paid time off on Tuesday night.”

Wise said if he didn’t resign, they were prepared to terminate him, and they believed they had a case to fire him for cause.

The majority board has since claimed they fired him over a lack of trust and an inability to make decisions, but Wise said they never brought those issues to his attention.

Wise humbled by community support

Wise said the outpouring of support from the community means a lot to him and his family. The day before he was fired, thousands of teachers called in sick and protested outside the district headquarters.

Wise said his lawsuit isn’t about money. He wants board members to understand the reality and magnitude of their decisions.

“I wanted to stay longer. I wanted it to be more than three years. When you hear they want you to resign, it throws your life upside down – fear, sleep loss, anxiety, reflection.”

Wise expressed his gratitude to the Jefferson County School district for hiring him as interim community superintendent through the end of the 2022 school year.

This week, Cherry Creek School District announced that Wise will serve as its interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year.