Motorhead Conjures New Sorcery with New Album, "Bad Magic:Seriously Bad Magic"

New single and video, "Bullet in Your Brain" available now

Motorhead Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic Photo by Official Motorhead Facebook page

If you're an active Motorhead fan and thirsty for more material from the iconic masters of heavy metal, we have great news for you! The legendary godfathers of heavy metal return with their 23rd and final album, Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic which was re-issued and will be released on double 12'' vinyl, includes an exclusive audio interview entitled, Love, War, Death, and Injustice with the vicious God of Heavy Metal Lemmy Kilmister himself before he passed away, CD digipak with bonus disc, Limited Edition boxset, digital download and streaming on February 24. The limited edition box set will contain all the extras including the CD digipak with Bonus Disc, Double 12'' vinyl and exclusive edition Motorhead-Murder One Ouiji Board complete with an Ace of Spades planchettte to spell out the conversation.

The theme of their new release contains songs about black magic, the occult, the devil and sorcery.

It also contains bonus features. A new video of "Bullet in Your Brain" and exclusive never-before seen footage of the furious Bad Magic recording sessions of Motorhead in the studio with Lemmy on cut-throat killer vocals and bass guitar and his foot-and fist stomping bass riffs, Phil Campbell on his edgy guitar, and Mikkey Dee on his pulsating drums.

Bad Magic album's other bonus features include exclusive live recordings of the band's appearance at the Fuji Rock Festival in 2015. Their timeless hard-core hits, The Ace of Spades, Rock It, Over The Top, and their other famous material is all on this amazing album.

The song that speaks volumes for me is "Greedy Bastards!" The lyrics send a clear message to these so-called 'greedy' politicians who live on power and greed and love nothing better than controlling U.S. citizens.

The album was recorded in 2015 and is regarded as the band's best and beloved recordings they had produced in many years. The album includes two previously unreleased tracks, "Bullet in Your Brain" and the political mantra, "Greedy Bastards" dedicated to the powers that be and evil politicians who define and control America.

Two stand-out cover tracks appear on Bad Magic; David Bowie's "Heroes" and The Rolling Stones, "Sympathy For the Devil." The two songs Lemmy had great admiration and affection for. Heroes was originally slated for inclusion but then withdrawn at the last minute. Fortunately, it's included on the Bad Magic album in honor of the Godfather of Heavy Metal. Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister the English iconic Motorhead frontman passed away on December 28, 2015 of cancer at the age of 70. He will be remembered for his remarkable talent.

Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister

December 24, 1945-December 28, 2015

RIP