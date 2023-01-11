Motorhead Conjures New Sorcery with New Album, "Bad Magic:Seriously Bad Magic"

Suzanne Rothberg

New single and video, "Bullet in Your Brain" available now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CirjO_0kAMG9Vx00
Motorhead Bad Magic: Seriously Bad MagicPhoto byOfficial Motorhead Facebook page

If you're an active Motorhead fan and thirsty for more material from the iconic masters of heavy metal, we have great news for you! The legendary godfathers of heavy metal return with their 23rd and final album, Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic which was re-issued and will be released on double 12'' vinyl, includes an exclusive audio interview entitled, Love, War, Death, and Injustice with the vicious God of Heavy Metal Lemmy Kilmister himself before he passed away, CD digipak with bonus disc, Limited Edition boxset, digital download and streaming on February 24. The limited edition box set will contain all the extras including the CD digipak with Bonus Disc, Double 12'' vinyl and exclusive edition Motorhead-Murder One Ouiji Board complete with an Ace of Spades planchettte to spell out the conversation.

The theme of their new release contains songs about black magic, the occult, the devil and sorcery.

It also contains bonus features. A new video of "Bullet in Your Brain" and exclusive never-before seen footage of the furious Bad Magic recording sessions of Motorhead in the studio with Lemmy on cut-throat killer vocals and bass guitar and his foot-and fist stomping bass riffs, Phil Campbell on his edgy guitar, and Mikkey Dee on his pulsating drums.

Bad Magic album's other bonus features include exclusive live recordings of the band's appearance at the Fuji Rock Festival in 2015. Their timeless hard-core hits, The Ace of Spades, Rock It, Over The Top, and their other famous material is all on this amazing album.

The song that speaks volumes for me is "Greedy Bastards!" The lyrics send a clear message to these so-called 'greedy' politicians who live on power and greed and love nothing better than controlling U.S. citizens.

The album was recorded in 2015 and is regarded as the band's best and beloved recordings they had produced in many years. The album includes two previously unreleased tracks, "Bullet in Your Brain" and the political mantra, "Greedy Bastards" dedicated to the powers that be and evil politicians who define and control America.

Two stand-out cover tracks appear on Bad Magic; David Bowie's "Heroes" and The Rolling Stones, "Sympathy For the Devil." The two songs Lemmy had great admiration and affection for. Heroes was originally slated for inclusion but then withdrawn at the last minute. Fortunately, it's included on the Bad Magic album in honor of the Godfather of Heavy Metal. Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister the English iconic Motorhead frontman passed away on December 28, 2015 of cancer at the age of 70. He will be remembered for his remarkable talent.

Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister

December 24, 1945-December 28, 2015

RIP

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Motorhead# Bad Magic# Lemmy Kilmister

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a freelance journalist with many years of experience writing, blogging for, and producing videos for several publications. I currently have a blog on Arts Tribune where I mostly write about entertainment news. I have previously written for Blasting News, Daily Voice, Patch, etc.

Port Chester, NY
85 followers

More from Suzanne Rothberg

Lisa Marie Presley Tragically Dies Suddenly of Cardiac Arrest

The 54-year-old singer unexpectedly dies so young from cardiac arrest after being rushed to the hospital. In an unexpected turn of events nobody saw coming, it is with a heavy heart that we report that Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the late superstar Elvis Presley, died of cardiac arrest Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 after being rushed to the hospital. She was only my age, 54-years-old. Lisa Marie released three albums throughout the course of her career. She was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She was described as a strong and loving woman by her heartbroken grief-stricken mom Priscilla.

Read full story
Port Chester, NY

Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78

Beck toured with fellow musician-actor Johnny Depp this past fall and played at the crown jewel in Port Chester at The Capitol Theatre in October 2022. Fans of the legendary guitarist Jeff Beck were shaken to the core to learn that the legendary guitar icon Jeff Beck passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at age 78 of bacterial meningitis. He just toured with musician-actor Johnny Depp and performed at the Port Chester's famous rock palace The Capitol Theatre back on October 7 & 8 2022. The two were best buddies and the music world lost the best iconic guitar virtuoso the world ever had. Johnny himself will never be the same. His fans and Johnny didn't see his sudden passing coming. The music world mourns one of the greatest iconic guitarists in our history.

Read full story
Port Chester, NY

Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6

Tickets are on sale now at the Capitol Theatre box office to see singer Sara Bareilles live for a benefit concert for the Pace Women's Justice Center to raise awareness of domestic violence on October 6.

Read full story

Petition on Change.org Exposes MMJ's to Stop Live Solo Shoots

News outlets are relying on MMJ's to film stories alone in an effort to save money. This compromises the reporter's safety and the practice should be abolished immediately. Tori Yorgey, Reporter WSAZ West VirginiaTori Yorgey Reporter.

Read full story
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!

Your dog deserves a cool ice cream treat too! Ben and Jerry's are one of the companies that produce these doggie delightful treats! So why not treat your furry four-legged friend to a tasty delectable dessert made just for dogs?

Read full story
Yorktown Heights, NY

Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this Fall

The newest Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience Attraction Will Enchant and Delight Visitors of All Ages. Get ready to experience the ultimate magical enchanting adventure this fall when Harry Potter: Forbidden Forest Experience amazes visitors of all ages this October! Visitors will come face-to-face with magical animatronic characters and try their hand at casting spells on them; while walking through the dark woods with colorful lights and sound in plain sight right in the center of the action! It all takes place at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights, NY; right off the Taconic Parkway. All ages are welcome! Various sessions open daily. The duration of the event is approximately 60-90 minutes long. The walking trail itself takes approximately 45-75 minutes to complete from start to finish! Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Check out the video here from their Facebook page:

Read full story
Port Chester, NY

The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day Returns

Port Chester celebrates everything the village has to offer on Saturday, August 27th at Lyon Park. The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day returns to Lyon Park, on Saturday, August 27th, 12 PM-8:45 PM featuring plenty of activities, music, food trucks, vendors, and rides. This year, the Meat Loaf tribute band; All Revved Up will headline and delight Meat Loaf fans by playing their greatest hits. See their video here:

Read full story
Port Chester, NY

Update:The Capitol Theatre's New Shows For The Spring Season

Port Chester's Capitol Theatre Announces It's New Show Schedule For Spring 2022. In my last article on The Capitol Theatre, I covered one of their shows, The Capitol Sessions:Headcount Benefit back in November of 2021. Covid was still active which kept most concertgoers away from the theatre then but is winding down and then, unfortunately, returns full blast and there's nothing being done about it. Fast forward springtime; just around the corner this week, and Daylight Savings Time recently kicking in; the theatre is offering a multitude of new shows this year. Could live concerts make a triumphant return once again?

Read full story

Lionsgate Releases New Expanded Version of Red-Band Trailer of Nicolas Cage's New Meta-Film Released on YouTube

The New Red Band Trailer for Nicolas Cage's new film "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is available for viewing now on YouTube. Nicolas Cage plays himself in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"Lionsgate.

Read full story
Greenwich, CT

GIFF Announces Their Changemaker Awards Featuring Lin Manuel- Miranda as this year's honoree

Greenwich International Film Festival will host their annual Changemaker Awards Gala with honoree Lin Manuel-Miranda and Master of Ceremonies Jenna Bush-Hager on May 25. The 2022 Greenwich International Film Festival (GIFF) kicks off the season with this year's festival and proudly honors their Changemaker honoree Lin Manuel-Miranda creator and star of the famous Broadway musical, 'Hamilton.'

Read full story
1 comments
Dobbs Ferry, NY

Look Dine-In Cinemas Opens in Dobbs Ferry and with the mask mandate lifting in New York, are movie theaters returning?

The new dine-in cinema replaces the former IPIC cinema that closed in 2019. Are movie theaters officially making a comeback?. The Texas dine-in theater chain Look Cinemas has opened a new location in The Rivertowns Square shopping mall on 1 Livingstone Avenue in Dobbs Ferry, New York. The concept was to bring the ambiance of dine-in cinemas back to life when business was crippled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The grand opening was delayed until today. It was originally scheduled to open in December 2021.

Read full story

Superstar Lionel Richie Will Receive The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize On PBS Television Special

The popular singer will be honored with a tribute concert on PBS on May 17 and receive the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Former Commodore member Lionel Richie is scheduled to become the next recipient of The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Richie will be honored with an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C. that will be broadcast nationally on PBS on May 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

Read full story
3 comments

What It Takes To Become An NBC Universal Page or Intern

Find out from these NBC interns on the Instagram NBC Page Program/Intern page how you can become a huge part of this prestigious club and NBCU's other Career Opportunities. Recently, I had the opportunity to see and hear from some amazing NBC pages; former and current intern talent on their NBCU Instagram page at their online information session on Thursday night. NBC is one of the largest entertainment media companies in the entire United States and worldwide. It employs millions of people including interns and pages both are paid positions that run anywhere from $14-18.50 an hour. Pages get overtime. What is the definition of a page and what exactly does a page in NBC do? A page is usually an individual in their early 20s starting out early in their career and gets to explore a variety of unique assignments once accepted into The Page Program. The Page Program itself is a rotational training program that is NBC's longest franchise that has been around since 1933 for over 80 years. It's a highly competitive premiere early-career development program and only a highly select few are admitted as pages. It's a 12-month fellowship.

Read full story
4 comments
Port Chester, NY

The Capitol Theatre Presents Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen And Other Artists to Headline 'Headcount' Benefit

The Capitol Theatre hosts The Capitol Sessions: a benefit concert for Headcount on December 17. The historic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY is gearing up to host a benefit concert for Headcount titled; "The Capitol Sessions: Songs From a Rock Palace That Impacted The World" featuring major headliners Jackson Browne and co-founder of Hot Tuna fame and former member of Jefferson Airplane; Jorma Kaukonen along with a myriad of rock and roll icons to benefit the non-partisan voters' rights group; Headcount on December 17.

Read full story
Stamford, CT

Synchrony Bank and Foundation Partners With Three Non-Profits to Fund Software Training Program For Stamford Students

The Stamford-based bank Synchrony is preparing high school students for futures in high-tech careers. Synchrony Bank and its foundation have partnered with three non-profit foundations including the District Arts & Education Foundation (DAE); the University of Connecticut's Engineering and Ambassadors and Future5 on a new program that provides Stamford High School students from underrepresented backgrounds the digital and software skills needed to pursue high-tech careers.

Read full story
Greenwich, CT

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich Hosts Their Weekend Arts Festival

The 40th annual arts festival will take place October 9-10 at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT. The Bruce Museum is Greenwich's famous landmark art museum located on 1 Museum Drive in Greenwich, CT. The annual art festival taking place on Columbus Day weekend will feature works from the best artists and craftspeople around the country and all works are for sale. The museum is easily accessible by train or car. Festival parking is available at Island Beach parking lot, Steamboat Road, Steamboat Road Commuter Garage, Museum Drive.

Read full story
Croton-on-hudson, NY

Blaze Returns: The Popular Halloween Attraction Lights Up The Night Featuring Glowing Jack O' Lanterns

Historic Hudson Valley sponsors the event annually at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson and now Long Island this year. The popular autumn and Halloween-inspired attraction The Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze returns once again to Van Cortlandt Manor located in Croton-on-Hudson at 525 South Riverside Avenue, just off Route 9. New this year is a second installation at Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Long Island. The incredible craftsmanship and artwork from various artists showing off their creations of glowing and colorful hand-carved Jack O'Lanterns have been an epic wonderland and main attraction every autumn and drew 175,000 visitors in 2019. The attraction features more than 7,000 hand-carved Jack O' Lanterns lit up throughout the scenic historic landscapes; making it one of the biggest not-to-be-missed events.

Read full story
Stamford, CT

Greenwich International Film Festival (GIFF) Presents a Special Film Screening of ADHD Documentary Film 'The Disruptors'

The special film presentation will be screened at the Avon Theatre in Stamford, CT. on September 13. The Disruptors film documentary posterHappy Warrior/Atlas Films. The Greenwich International Film Festival (GIFF) will present a special documentary film screening of 'The Disruptors' —a documentary about coping with the challenges facing one of the most misunderstood neurological conditions surrounding ADHD used to be an underlying disturbing condition for kids but not anymore. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder affects nearly 10% of children and a rising number of adults.

Read full story
Sleepy Hollow, NY

Edge-On-Hudson: New Luxury Residences Offer a Gateway to Riverfront Living in Sleepy Hollow

The newest style of luxury living along the Hudson River is coming soon to Sleepy Hollow, NY. Edge-on Hudson luxury apartmentsYouTube-Toll Brothers. A new gateway development by Toll Brothers real estate developers is offering residents a taste of luxury living in Westchester County's most historic river towns by the waterfront on a whole new level featuring spectacular views of the soon-to-be renovated famous landmark and 'beacon of hope' in Sleepy Hollow the historic lighthouse.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy