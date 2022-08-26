Petition on Change.org Exposes MMJ's to Stop Live Solo Shoots

News outlets are relying on MMJ's to film stories alone in an effort to save money. This compromises the reporter's safety and the practice should be abolished immediately.

Tori Yorgey, Reporter WSAZ West Virginia Tori Yorgey Reporter

A popular petition on Change.org exposes news outlets to stop utilizing MMJs (Multimedia Journalists) to go on live solo shoots and film everything themselves. The petition is now at 4,730. I was one of the people that signed it. Once it reaches 5,000; it's sure to be a major news story across media outlets all over the country. Please take a few moments and sign the petition to protect professional journalists like me. Many news outlets like News 12 and Gray Television and major markets like CBS, NBC, and ABC have been using MMJs in an effort to save money. It doesn't work and it's not only negligent to news outlets but dangerous to the reporter risks their health and safety and is also terrible for the economy because it sabotages photojournalist and journalist jobs eliminating them. Journalists should be sent out on stories in two teams, one journalist and one photojournalist. Never go it alone! One example is a reporter in West Virginia named Tori Yorgey who accidentally gets hit by a car on live TV. Fortunately, she was ok and the woman who accidentally was at fault for hitting her was shaken and mortified.

Here are the reasons why the practice listed on Change.org should be abolished:

*Everything about that situation was wrong: she never should have been reporting alone, and it never should have happened in the dark. The choice to send her out despite these risks, for an innocuous story that probably didn't warrant a live shot anyways, speaks volumes about the priorities of the local news industry.

*Every TV station to invest in reporter-photographer duos and to stop sending MMJs out alone to do live shots, and reports, in dangerous conditions. This needs to be the standard to protect every journalist from the very real dangers they face every day.

* News outlets should stop sending reporters out in dangerous weather conditions. Consider using weather cameras or other means to show the audience current conditions instead of risking lives by asking reporters and photojournalists to head into blizzards, tornado zones, wildfires, flood zones, and extreme heat.

* Stop sending journalists out into dangerous neighborhoods and on an active crime scene (Suspect on the loose, active shooting.)

Journalists have the absolute right to be protected. Instead of being negligent and compromising safety, news outlets and news directors should invest time in training their journalists and photojournalists on equipment and safety procedures and not worry about saving money. Safety is key and far more important than saving a buck or two.