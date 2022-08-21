Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!

Your dog deserves a cool ice cream treat too! Ben and Jerry's are one of the companies that produce these doggie delightful treats! So why not treat your furry four-legged friend to a tasty delectable dessert made just for dogs?

Dog eating ice cream Salty Paws Facebook page

Salty Paws is the first doggie ice cream shop and bakery that opened in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in 2018 and became a franchise in 2019. The owner is Suzanne Tretowicz. It expanded to two locations including one in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, and another in Virginia Beach, VA. Here's a photo of a dapper dog waiting for his tasty treat! So why not stop in next time you're in their store and give your dog a delicious dessert? Your furry friend will thank you for it! Yes, ice cream has definitely gone to the doggies!

Did you know that there are ice cream treats on the market made especially for dogs? Yes! it's true! Brands like Ben and Jerry's are one of the exclusive companies that make them. All of their doggie desserts are fairtrade certified and non-GMO sourced. They come in all different varieties your dog will crave! The Ben and Jerry's come in mini-cups Pontch's Mix and Rosie's Batch and also come in multipack sizes of the same name and pints. They're not the only company that markets these delicious doggie desserts. Three examples of doggie ice cream brands are Dogsters, Pooch Creamery, and Purina Frosty Paws. You can purchase them in Petco, Target, Acme, and any store that sells ice cream treats for dogs online.

Did you also know there's a new ice cream truck vendor inspired by owners Ed and Carol Lachterman's beloved pet that passed away named Olivia? Yes, it's called Ice Cream Emergency! Their massive red ice cream truck surprised my vet's customers last month at Meadow Vet and showed up outside and was generous enough to treat everyone to free ice cream! It was delicious but not for dogs! I have a cat and had an appointment that day and voila; they arrived unexpectedly! Thank you Ed and Carol for the tasty surprise!