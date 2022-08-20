Yorktown Heights, NY

Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this Fall

Suzanne Rothberg

The newest Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience Attraction Will Enchant and Delight Visitors of All Ages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9gKH_0hNzdHMS00
Harry Potter Forbidden Forest ExperienceFacebook

Get ready to experience the ultimate magical enchanting adventure this fall when Harry Potter: Forbidden Forest Experience amazes visitors of all ages this October! Visitors will come face-to-face with magical animatronic characters and try their hand at casting spells on them; while walking through the dark woods with colorful lights and sound in plain sight right in the center of the action! It all takes place at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights, NY; right off the Taconic Parkway. All ages are welcome! Various sessions open daily. The duration of the event is approximately 60-90 minutes long. The walking trail itself takes approximately 45-75 minutes to complete from start to finish! Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Check out the video here from their Facebook page:

Visitors to this main Harry Potter attraction; can take photos and share memories of a lifetime! it's unlike anything visitors have ever experienced before! Check out the preview in this YouTube video here:

The Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience encourages commitment to celebrating the power of nature and preservation of the environment with the cooperation with One Tree Planted. Guests can make an optional donation of the price of a tree which will contribute to the reforestation and sustainability of projects. The donations will ensure a legacy for future generations to enjoy the beautiful surroundings all the trees in the forest have to offer.

Tickets are available now on sale at hpforbiddenforestexperience.com.

