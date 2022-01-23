What It Takes To Become An NBC Universal Page or Intern

Find out from these NBC interns on the Instagram NBC Page Program/Intern page how you can become a huge part of this prestigious club and NBCU's other Career Opportunities

Recently, I had the opportunity to see and hear from some amazing NBC pages; former and current intern talent on their NBCU Instagram page at their online information session on Thursday night. NBC is one of the largest entertainment media companies in the entire United States and worldwide. It employs millions of people including interns and pages both are paid positions that run anywhere from $14-18.50 an hour. Pages get overtime. What is the definition of a page and what exactly does a page in NBC do? A page is usually an individual in their early 20s starting out early in their career and gets to explore a variety of unique assignments once accepted into The Page Program. The Page Program itself is a rotational training program that is NBC's longest franchise that has been around since 1933 for over 80 years. It's a highly competitive premiere early-career development program and only a highly select few are admitted as pages. It's a 12-month fellowship

There's no age limit to apply to be an NBC page but according to NBC's career website; Pages are immersed into the NBCUniversal culture and gain exposure to its vast portfolio by contributing to areas of the business including, but not limited to Public Relations, Production & Development, Marketing, Business Development, Ad Sales and Digital. Pages can expect to be assigned 3-4 rotational assignments throughout the year in these areas of the broadcasting, TV, and production business. It all depends on an individual's interest.

There are two page programs on the East Coast and the West Coast. The East Coast Page Program at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City is geared more towards television news, talk shows, and production; the West Coast Page Program located in Universal Studios in Universal City, CA. is centered more towards the film industry. A unique element of the Page Program is the shared experience with a cohort and the page community at large. Each Page has a mentor and a wide range of support and receives continuous performance feedback and coaching. There are also regularly scheduled learning and development opportunities including skill-building labs and guest speaker events selection is highly competitive, with only 212 pages selected a year out of more than 16,000 applicants. With around 1.5 percent of applicants accepted to the program, becoming an NBC page is more competitive than gaining admission to Ivy League universities. Here's some feedback on what this student said about the Page Program:

NBCU Other Career Development Programs

The NBCU Internship Program is mainly designed for college students who want to gain experience in all aspects of the entertainment and media industry and are still pursuing their Associate, Bachelor, or Graduate Masters degree. Opportunities listed will either be in-person (requiring an intern to work from an NBCU office location 3-5 days per week) based on the location mentioned or virtual, depending on business needs. NBCU continues to monitor Covid-19 working conditions.

The NBCU News Associates Program gives individuals the chance to rotate through various areas including the assignment desk, beat reporting, dotcom and digital video and CNBC live shows, where they’ll be exposed to the fast-pace, high-energy of a news environment. News associates have the opportunity to work with and learn from the best teams in business news.

The NBCU Digital Rotation Program provides exposure to those with a strong passion specialized in digital news. The 16-month Digital Rotational Program is a postgraduate opportunity designed to provide participants with exposure to a wide range of experiences, ongoing mentorship, and targeted training within the fast-paced world of digital news. After four, four-month rotations within our newsroom, team members will graduate from the program with the chance to apply for exciting internal roles and will be equipped with the knowledge and tools to thrive in today’s digital space.

