Stamford, CT

Synchrony Bank and Foundation Partners With Three Non-Profits to Fund Software Training Program For Stamford Students

Suzanne Rothberg

The Stamford-based bank Synchrony is preparing high school students for futures in high-tech careers

Synchrony Bank and its foundation have partnered with three non-profit foundations including the District Arts & Education Foundation (DAE); the University of Connecticut's Engineering and Ambassadors and Future5 on a new program that provides Stamford High School students from underrepresented backgrounds the digital and software skills needed to pursue high-tech careers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRKn4_0cpT7iYn00
Synchrony kicked off its Immersion Day with students on November 2 at its corporate headquarters in Stamford, CTSynchrony

According to a statement in PR Newswire The $300,000 grants from the bank and its foundation will be donated to the non-profit groups to fund the Synchrony Skills Academy High School Program. They initially kicked off their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Immersion Day on November 2 open to interested Stamford High School students at their corporate headquarters in Stamford.

The training program will commence in the new year 2022 with 25 students who will be participating in the eight-month training that includes college and technology career assistance. An additional 25 students will attend the summer immersion program located in Synchrony's corporate headquarters in Stamford, CT.

D.J. Casto, Executive Vice president, and Chief Human Resources Officer at Synchrony told PR Newswire, “Access to skills training is essential to growing our digital economy and building a more inclusive future,” said “Investing in these public-private partnerships will help unlock career opportunities for underrepresented youth and grow the next generation of Connecticut leaders.”

There is plenty of high demand for positions in big tech and these Stamford High School students will get the competitive edge and prepare to advance in big tech careers learning software and necessary computer skills.

