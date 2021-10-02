The Bruce Museum in Greenwich Hosts Their Weekend Arts Festival

The 40th annual arts festival will take place October 9-10 at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT.

The Bruce Museum is Greenwich's famous landmark art museum located on 1 Museum Drive in Greenwich, CT. The annual art festival taking place on Columbus Day weekend will feature works from the best artists and craftspeople around the country and all works are for sale. The museum is easily accessible by train or car. Festival parking is available at Island Beach parking lot, Steamboat Road, Steamboat Road Commuter Garage, Museum Drive.

The Metro-North train station is just a five-minute walk to the Bruce Museum. Advance tickets are available on their website. Admission is on a 'pay as you wish' basis with a suggested donation of $10 per adult.

Here's a video on YouTube detailing the Bruce Museum.

The festival features contemporary fine art in oils/acrylics, drawings, and prints, photography, and sculpture, watercolors, mixed paintings, along with family art activities, demonstrations, lectures, and food.

Here's a comprehensive list of the artists appearing at the Bruce Museum Arts Festival:

2021 Artists:

Ben Bonart, Nyack, NY, Acrylics, www.benbonartgallery.com

Peter Bowe, Stratford, CT, Wildlife sculpture, http://www.peterbowewildlifesculptor.com/

Sue Brown Gordon, Greenfield Center, NY, Mixed media paintings http://www.gordonfinearts.org

Jorge Caligiuri, Philadelphia, PA, Mixed-media paintings, www.jorgecaligiuriart.com

Pamela Carlson, Essex, CT, Acrylics, https://www.artmajeur.com/pastelpam

Bryan Clocker, Bolton, MA, Block prints, www.bclockerart.com

Chris Curchin, Philadelphia, PA, Oils, https://inliquid.org/artist/curchin-chris/

Carolyn Currie, New Milford, CT, Oils, www.carolyncurrieartist.com

Jupi T. Das, Blue Bell, PA, Papercuts, https://www.facebook.com/Jupisart

Ruth Odile Davis, Harwich, MA, Oils, www.odilefineart.com

John Deng, Roslyn, NY, Photography, http://www.JohnDengPhotography.com

Bruce Franklin, Massapequa Park, NY, Photography, www.fineartkingdom.com

Matt Gabel, West Milford, NJ, Mixed-media paintings, www.mattgabelart.com

Jennifer Glover-Riggs, Bethel, CT, Acrylics, www.jengloverriggsart.com

Pepa Gonzalez Ramos, New York, NY, Mixed-media paintings, http://www.pepagart.com

David Gordon, Greenfield Center, NY, Oils, www.gordonfinearts.org

Tracy Hambley, Southbury, CT, Shadow-box assemblages http://tracywhambleystudio.blogspot.com

Daniel Jones, Southold, NY, Photography, http://www.danieljonesphotography.com

Kerream Jones, Jonesboro, GA, Acrylics, www.kerreamjones.com

Flo Kemp, Setauket, NY, Etchings, www.flokemp.com

Audrey Klotz, Weston, CT, Acrylics, www.audreyklotz.wordpress.com

Drew Klotz, Weston, CT, Kinetic sculpture, http://www.drewklotz.com

Denis LeBlanc, Auburn, ME, Watercolors, www.mainecolorsart.com

Ning Lee, Monroe, NJ, Oils, www.ningleeart.com

Kevin Liang, Brooklyn, NY, Oils, www.kevinliang.com

Kathryn Maher, Rockville Centre, NY, Oils, www.kathrynmaher.com

David Margolis, Stamford, CT, Photography, www.davidmargolisphotography.com

Brian Murphy, Newport News, VA, Painting, www.bmurphy.net

Hiroshi Nakayama, Worthington, MA, Ceramic sculpture, www.nakayamaceramics.com

David Oleski, West Chester, PA, Oils, http://www.davidoleski.com

Ernest Porcelli, Brooklyn, NY, Glass sculpture, www.ernestporcelli.com

Lyn Sedlak-Ford, Portland, OR, Paintings, www.Sedlak-Ford.com

Sandra Sedmak Engel, Baltimore, MD, Mixed-media paintings, www.sandrasedmakengel.com

Joe Sorge, Shelton, CT, Sculpture, www.joesorgestudio.com

Sumiyo Toribe, Millbury, MA, Watercolors, www.sumiyotoribe.com

Rita Troller, Orland Park, IL, Etchings, www.ritatroller.com

John van Orsouw, Palatine Bridge, NY, Acrylics, www.johnvanorsouw.com

Sergio Villaschi, Warren, CT, Photography, www.sergiofinearts.com artists

