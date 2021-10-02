The Bruce Museum in Greenwich Hosts Their Weekend Arts Festival

The 40th annual arts festival will take place October 9-10 at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT.
The Bruce Museum is Greenwich's famous landmark art museum located on 1 Museum Drive in Greenwich, CT. The annual art festival taking place on Columbus Day weekend will feature works from the best artists and craftspeople around the country and all works are for sale. The museum is easily accessible by train or car. Festival parking is available at Island Beach parking lot, Steamboat Road, Steamboat Road Commuter Garage, Museum Drive.
The Metro-North train station is just a five-minute walk to the Bruce Museum. Advance tickets are available on their website. Admission is on a 'pay as you wish' basis with a suggested donation of $10 per adult.
Here's a video on YouTube detailing the Bruce Museum.
The festival features contemporary fine art in oils/acrylics, drawings, and prints, photography, and sculpture, watercolors, mixed paintings, along with family art activities, demonstrations, lectures, and food.
Here's a comprehensive list of the artists appearing at the Bruce Museum Arts Festival:
2021 Artists:
Ben Bonart, Nyack, NY, Acrylics, www.benbonartgallery.com
Peter Bowe, Stratford, CT, Wildlife sculpture, http://www.peterbowewildlifesculptor.com/
Sue Brown Gordon, Greenfield Center, NY, Mixed media paintings http://www.gordonfinearts.org
Jorge Caligiuri, Philadelphia, PA, Mixed-media paintings, www.jorgecaligiuriart.com
Pamela Carlson, Essex, CT, Acrylics, https://www.artmajeur.com/pastelpam
Bryan Clocker, Bolton, MA, Block prints, www.bclockerart.com
Chris Curchin, Philadelphia, PA, Oils, https://inliquid.org/artist/curchin-chris/
Carolyn Currie, New Milford, CT, Oils, www.carolyncurrieartist.com
Jupi T. Das, Blue Bell, PA, Papercuts, https://www.facebook.com/Jupisart
Ruth Odile Davis, Harwich, MA, Oils, www.odilefineart.com
John Deng, Roslyn, NY, Photography, http://www.JohnDengPhotography.com
Bruce Franklin, Massapequa Park, NY, Photography, www.fineartkingdom.com
Matt Gabel, West Milford, NJ, Mixed-media paintings, www.mattgabelart.com
Jennifer Glover-Riggs, Bethel, CT, Acrylics, www.jengloverriggsart.com
Pepa Gonzalez Ramos, New York, NY, Mixed-media paintings, http://www.pepagart.com
David Gordon, Greenfield Center, NY, Oils, www.gordonfinearts.org
Tracy Hambley, Southbury, CT, Shadow-box assemblages http://tracywhambleystudio.blogspot.com
Daniel Jones, Southold, NY, Photography, http://www.danieljonesphotography.com
Kerream Jones, Jonesboro, GA, Acrylics, www.kerreamjones.com
Flo Kemp, Setauket, NY, Etchings, www.flokemp.com
Audrey Klotz, Weston, CT, Acrylics, www.audreyklotz.wordpress.com
Drew Klotz, Weston, CT, Kinetic sculpture, http://www.drewklotz.com
Denis LeBlanc, Auburn, ME, Watercolors, www.mainecolorsart.com
Ning Lee, Monroe, NJ, Oils, www.ningleeart.com
Kevin Liang, Brooklyn, NY, Oils, www.kevinliang.com
Kathryn Maher, Rockville Centre, NY, Oils, www.kathrynmaher.com
David Margolis, Stamford, CT, Photography, www.davidmargolisphotography.com
Brian Murphy, Newport News, VA, Painting, www.bmurphy.net
Hiroshi Nakayama, Worthington, MA, Ceramic sculpture, www.nakayamaceramics.com
David Oleski, West Chester, PA, Oils, http://www.davidoleski.com
Ernest Porcelli, Brooklyn, NY, Glass sculpture, www.ernestporcelli.com
Lyn Sedlak-Ford, Portland, OR, Paintings, www.Sedlak-Ford.com
Sandra Sedmak Engel, Baltimore, MD, Mixed-media paintings, www.sandrasedmakengel.com
Joe Sorge, Shelton, CT, Sculpture, www.joesorgestudio.com
Sumiyo Toribe, Millbury, MA, Watercolors, www.sumiyotoribe.com
Rita Troller, Orland Park, IL, Etchings, www.ritatroller.com
John van Orsouw, Palatine Bridge, NY, Acrylics, www.johnvanorsouw.com
Sergio Villaschi, Warren, CT, Photography, www.sergiofinearts.com artists
