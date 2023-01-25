Woman meditating on a river dock Photo by BHOPB

An overdose occurs when a person takes too much of a drug, whether it is over the counter, prescription, or illegal. The amount of overdose depends on the drug and varies from person to person, depending on their sensitivity to the drug, any preexisting health conditions, and other factors. If you have experienced an overdose and do not know what to do next, follow these tips on how to recover from an overdose and pick up the pieces.

What Happens After an Overdose?

When not fatal, drug overdoses can have long-term health effects, including liver, kidney, and even brain damage. Damage to the heart and lungs may also occur, especially in cases when the person has experienced a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, people who survive drug overdoses are more likely to develop emotional and mental health problems following the trauma, which can further contribute to substance abuse.

After an overdose, an individual might continue to receive medical treatment until they are deemed healthy enough to be released from a hospital. In cases when the person did not receive medical treatment and survived, overdose recovery may be longer lasting and more difficult.

Additionally, the individual may be coping with various physical and psychological symptoms after an overdose, including:

Abscesses

Brain injury and damage

Cancer

Cardiovascular disease

Dermatologic issues

Heart lining infections

Liver and kidney problems

Malnutrition

Mental health issues

Nasal septum perforation

Respiratory problems

Sexual dysfunction

Tuberculosis (TB)

Tooth decay

Withdrawal symptoms

Long-term drug use may also contribute to severe after-overdose side effects. Additionally, if the individual has a drug or alcohol addiction, they may be placed in a residential treatment program either willingly or via legal counsel. Knowing what to expect after an overdose is important not only for people with substance use problems to understand but also for anyone who has medications in the house that could potentially lead to an overdose.

Tips on How to Recover From an Overdose

So how do you pick up the pieces after you have overdosed on drugs? Considering the ongoing opioid epidemic and rise in drug overdose deaths in recent years, I wanted to offer some tips for recovery after an overdose and how you can get back on your feet.

Address Medical Needs Immediately

After an overdose, the first step is to treat urgent medical problems. Individuals who have overdosed may exhibit abnormal vital signs and memory loss and may experience cardiac, respiratory, or gastrointestinal problems that require ongoing medical care. If the overdose was intentional, the individual may also undergo a mental health evaluation and receive psychiatric care as needed.

Seek Out Addiction Treatment

Although overdoses can occur accidentally, particularly among children, adults with cognitive impairments, and senior citizens, many overdoses occur in people who struggle with drug abuse. If you are battling an addiction, the best way to recover from and prevent an overdose is to get professional help.

If you have overdosed and need medical support, such as a detox program to quit safely, the best option will be inpatient rehab. Residential programs require that clients live at the facility for the duration of their programming so they can recover without the temptations and distractions they have at home that may make recovery more difficult.

Tell Your Loved Ones

Another crucial step in drug overdose recovery is to share your experience with someone who will keep you accountable. If you have an addiction and you have overdosed, it is safe to say that you’re struggling with control over the substance and need extra support for finding or staying in treatment.

Tell someone who will hold you accountable and help you stick with your recovery plan. They could also help take care of your family or home as you get help. Having a strong support system can make a world of difference.

Take Alternative Medications

As a more preventative measure, if you are taking any medications that are more likely to cause an overdose – such as opioids – consider speaking to your doctor about taking an alternative medication. These may include both alternative substances or therapy techniques, including over-the-counter pain relievers, exercise therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acupuncture, and massage therapy.

However, if you have experienced an overdose before, particularly on opioids or other similar prescription medications, you are unlikely to be prescribed a similar medication. With this said, be honest about your medical history at your doctor’s appointments.

Keep Prescriptions Out of Reach

This tip is mostly for preventing overdose in others who should not have access to prescription medications, such as young children and adults with mental impairments. Accidental overdoses among these demographics are common and can be fatal, so make sure you are storing your medications in out-of-reach places to prevent overdose and other problems.

