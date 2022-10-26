Tips for Dating With Anxiety

Ripped piece of paper with the word "anxiety" typed on it Canva

Anxiety can make anything tricky, especially dating. And when it comes to first dates, the process can seem more like an interview or interrogation rather than the potential discovery of your lifelong partner. Certain anxiety symptoms, such as not making eye contact and being very quiet, may also be misconstrued as signs of disinterest if the other person is unaware that you have anxiety, which can be confusing, frustrating, and unsuccessful for both parties. If you're single and ready to mingle and you don't want your anxiety to get in the way, here are three major tips that can help.

1. Practice Opening Up to Others

Anxious people are less likely to open up about themselves, mainly because social anxiety is associated with a fear of embarrassment and judgment from others. While dating advice often encourages people to use pick-up lines or not-so-honest strategies to win over a date, real relationships are founded on honesty and genuine connections. A relationship should therefore be founded on honesty and transparency.

With that said, self-disclosure is your ticket to intimacy. And we're not talking about physical stuff, but rather the emotional intimacy that contributes to a solid relationship. Intimacy grows as you reveal more about yourself to the other person and you two feel more comfortable around each other. We’re not saying you have to give let this person read your diary, but giving the other person a glimpse of who you are, especially on the first date, can open a doorway to a positive relationship.

2. Avoid Self-Judgment

One of the main reasons why people with anxiety struggle with dating is fear of being judged. They don’t want to disclose too much about themselves because they’re afraid of embarrassing themselves or getting a negative evaluation from their date. This is the root of social anxiety, which is worsened in a dating setting.

However, the majority of the time, anxious daters’ ideas of what their dates are thinking are far from the truth. They highly overestimate how harshly the other person is judging them, if at all. Overthinking is a common aspect of anxiety, so it’s easy for people with anxiety to beat themselves up for hours or days after they make a comment that comes out the wrong way.

If you have anxiety and want to get back into the dating game, remind yourself that the other person is not judging you nearly as harshly as you’re judging yourself. Don’t put yourself under a microscope, and instead focus on the other person. When you find yourself sinking into a self-negative thought, ask them a question or focus on their features.

3. Be Confident in Yourself

Although easier said than done, by focusing on self-acceptance and self-worth, you’re less likely to feel intimidated to share your thoughts with others. When you’re confident in yourself, your opinions, and your likes and dislikes, the process of dating will seem less intimidating. When a person feels good about who they are, their values, and what they have to offer another person in a relationship, they practice compassion towards themselves and are more likely to enjoy the experience of dating.

For more tips about dating with anxiety and how you can concur your anxiety on your next date, visit us here!