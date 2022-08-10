The Truth of #MeToo and #NotAllMenButAllWomen

Women protest Unsplash

Sarah Everard , 33-year-old, disappeared in South London on the evening of 3 March 2021. Her remains were discovered in woodland near Ashford, Kent on 10 March 2021. Two days later, Wayne Couzens was charged with kidnapping and murder.

Instead of seeking justice for her, making sure women around them feel safer in such times, several men have made the #notallmen hashtag trending on Twitter, with 37,000 tweets and counting.

The sad reality is it takes incidents like this for men to even notice the situation around them. And women have become so used to looking over our shoulders and living in fear all the time that something like this makes us wonder when will all this stop and makes us warier of men around us.

One in three women has been subjected to physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. It happens to all women of all ages, all shapes, sizes. The privileged and non-privileged. The one in burqas, jeans or diapers. Inside and outside of their houses. The daughters, wives, mothers. You can ask any women you know. So, you can say not all men, but it's almost all women.

Approximately 90% of those who are raped know the perpetrator before the offence. 97% of women in the US, aged 18 to 24, have been sexually assaulted and harassed. Yet somehow, no man claims to know a rapist. No man thinks his friends and family members are capable of this crime.

No one thinks it’s all men. It’s just too many men, enough men to be afraid, enough that 97% of women have a story, enough to make it a social problem, not a personal one.

Five years ago, a woman asked a question on Reddit. It has 20560 comments to date.

Screenshot from Reddit.com

Every woman reading this right now can answer this question. Because every woman has gone through this. Every woman has noticed men around them looking at them in a sexual way.

According to the comments on this post, someone analysed the data — the average age of women in this thread when they first noticed men looking at them sexually. The age is 12.

On 9 July 2015 Zellie ( @zelliemani ) posted the image on Twitter .

Image from the tweet of zellie Twitter

Every woman has gone through this. But how many men have known about this?



I have a wonderful father and brother. So I know it’s not all men. But every man knows someone who has done this. Even if you are unaware.

“Women are not afraid of the dark or a lonely space. They are afraid of a violent male perpetrator in the dark” — Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid

“Not all men are violent, and I don’t think anyone is claiming that. However, the majority of violence against women is perpetrated by men, and that’s something as a whole society, including men, we need to be aware of,” says Sarah Benson.

From the moment we walk out of the house, no matter day or night we’re afraid. We hear the news, see women missing, raped, killed every day. We worry about the safety of our friends, daughters, nieces, even our mothers. We carry pepper spray, keychains, keep looking over our shoulder from time to time, take longer route home just because we think it’s safer. Even when we are at home, we’re afraid. We have multiple locks on the door and windows. We check every lock twice before going to sleep. Even some slight movement can make us jump out of our skin.

But how many men do something to make women feel safer? When some guy you know says something about a woman in a derogatory way, do you take a stand? When in your workplace you see some women being harrassed do you support her? If someday any woman you know opens up to you about some assault, will you stand with her?

# NotAllMen was initially a response to the # MeToo movement. One thing that men fail to understand every single time is that all women know that it’s not all men. We have brothers, father, boyfriend, husband, sons. We know this.

But men from time to time have felt the need to justify this. Whenever you say not all men, you are forgetting the actual issue — violence that women face in day to day life. In their homes, workplace, walking down the street, day or night.

Facts about Sexual Assault that you should know

Approximately 1 in 5 (21.3% or an estimated 25.5 million) women in the U.S. reported completed or attempted rape at some point in their lifetime¹

A majority of female victims of completed or attempted rape first experienced such victimization early in life, with 81.3% (nearly 20.8 million victims) reporting that it first occurred before age 25.²

An online survey was done in January 2018 by non-profit Stop Street Harassment states that 81 per cent of women had experienced some form of sexual harassment during their lifetime.

was done in January 2018 by non-profit states that 81 per cent of women had experienced some form of sexual harassment during their lifetime. More than 3 out of 4 women have been verbally harassed. That includes verbal forms of sexual harassment, like being catcalled or whistled at or getting unwanted comments of a sexual nature. It also includes physical harassment, cyber harassment and sexual assaults.³

Source: Stop Street Harassment Credit NYT

77% of women had experienced verbal sexual harassment, and 51% had been sexually touched without their permission. About 41% said they had been sexually harassed online, and 27% said they had survived sexual assault.⁴

Among those who reported experiencing sexual harassment and assault, 57% of women and 42% of men said it had happened by age 17. High school-age, 14-to-17-years-old, was the most frequently selected age people reported being for their first experience (27% women, 20% men).⁵

Women most frequently reported sexual harassment in a public space (66% of women), at their workplace (38% of women), and their residence (35% of women) in terms of location.⁶

When persons who had experienced some form of sexual harassment and assault were asked about the perceived gender of the perpetrator/s in their most recent incident, 85% of women and 44% of men reported either one male or two or more males. In contrast, 30% of men and 3% of women reported one female or two or more females. For those reporting only sexual harassment, the most frequently reported perpetrator across their life was a stranger in person. For those reporting sexual assault, it was a family member/relative, friend, or romantic partner.⁷

For those reporting only sexual harassment, the most frequently reported perpetrator across their life was a stranger in person. For those reporting sexual assault, it was a family member/relative, friend, or romantic partner.⁷ Among persons who experienced sexual harassment and assault, 88% of women and 86% of men reported experiencing it in more than one location and most indicated at least 4–5 locations.⁸

42% of college women who are raped tell no one about the assault.⁹

Both men and women are harassed. It’s hard to speak up about such situations. Most prefer to forget such incidents. Some have to live with the culprit facing them every day. It’s hard enough without all the judgements.

No one is blaming all the men. No one is saying that every man is bad but I want to say that every man who has said not all men, think how much you have done to make the life of women around you easier and safer. Take action and make the world a safe place for both men and women.

Sources:

[1],[2] — Smith, S. G., Zhang, X., Basile, K. C., Merrick, M. T., Wang, J., Kresnow, M., & Chen, J. (2018). The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey: 2015 data brief — updated release. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/pdf/2015data-brief508.pdf

[3],[4],[5],[6],[7],[8] — Stop Street Harassment, 2018 study on sexual harassment and assault. https://stopstreetharassment.org/our-work/nationalstudy/2018-national-sexual-abuse-report/

The Facts Behind the #MeToo: A National Study on Sexual Harassment and Assault — http://www.stopstreetharassment.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018-National-Sexual-Harassment-and-Assault-Report.pdf