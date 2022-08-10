What Your Personality Type Says About You

Image of a white and red bird up close Unsplash

While growing up, most of us have categorized our behaviour into just three types- either you are an introvert or extrovert or an ambivert. There are various definitions and theories given by many experts on these personality types. Almost every single person knows about these personality types, but not everyone may know about the Myers-Briggs Personality Types.

While reading the book Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain, I came across this personality test and it intrigued me. The personality test is based on Carl Jung’s and Isabel Briggs Myers’ personality type theory. You can take the test online on many websites. I used 16personalities.com .

It’s really interesting how accurate this test feels. The goal of knowing about personality type is to understand that there is no such thing as the best type. Everyone is unique and all types are equally good. Everyone has unique traits and we should appreciate these differences. If you like take the test before reading this any further so you can relate better.

All About Myers-Briggs Type Indicator

According to Myers & Briggs, there are not just 3 but 16 different personality types. The test first assigns personality into four categories:

Introversion or Extroversion

Sensing or Intuiting

Thinking or Feeling

Judging or Perceiving

They took one letter from each category to produce a four-letter test result like INFP, ISTJ or ESFP. Abbreviations of four letters are the initial letters of four preferences except in intuition where the abbreviation is “N”. So INFP is introversion, intuiting, feeling and perceiving.

In the test by 16personalities.com , they use the fifth abbreviation A or T. A is for assertive and T for Turbulent. As per their website, assertive individuals are self-assured, even-tempered, and resistant to stress and turbulent individuals are success-driven, perfectionistic, and eager to improve. They are always trying to counterbalance their self-doubts by achieving more.

So, they divide your personality type further. Suppose your personality type is INFP. They will divide it into INFP-A or INFP-T.

There is a lot of data online about these personalities. Depending on where you choose to take the test, you’ll find explanations about your personality type and also, like every other human being, we’ll ignore every other type except ours. So, after you find out your personality type, you can read more about it online from any source you like. I’ve created this table from basic data I thought will be useful. Finally, the 16 personality types, according to Myers’ Briggs’, are:

Why Are These Tests So Popular?

Between the hectic lifestyle, our 9–6 jobs and the cutthroat work culture, it’s hard to find a friend, let alone someone with whom you feel connected and can be yourself. Between all the chaos of the modern world, we all need some explanation and something to connect to. Myers-Briggs Type Indicator gives us that connection. You feel like you belong to a group.

Personality tests like that tell you why you are the way you are. Even if two to three points don’t match you will still consider it accurate and feel happy that now you finally know why you’re so misunderstood.

The rarest personality type is INFJ and the personality type with most people is ISFJ. But even the ISFJ personality type has only 13.8% of the total population. That in itself is not much. So we cling to such data. Such tests and theories give us something to connect to, and make us feel like we belong to some group.

But you can find people with the same personality type, they will still not be exactly as you are. Each person has unique traits and qualities and there is no other version of you. Even if you find someone with the same personality as yours doesn’t mean you’ll connect with them instantly or at all. There’s a reason this topic is so widely researched in psychology.

Do Your Test Results Feel Accurate?

When I first took the test, I thought it was pretty accurate. I was classified in INFJ -T (The Turbulent Advocate) and it is the rarest personality according to Myers’ Briggs’ Personality Test.

So, I’m Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling and Judging. I approach life with deep thoughtfulness and imagination. I stand up for what’s right and so on and so forth. It feels good even writing this. Deep thoughtfulness. Naturally, I believed the results.

I was writing an article about the reliability of this test and how accurate it feels. I forgot which email id I used for this test and so unfortunately or fortunately in this case I had to retake the test. This is where it becomes tricky. I took the first test 3–4 months ago while I was reading the book and the second test was taken just two days ago. You can see that the time difference was not that significant. But the test results changed.

According to the second test, my personality type became INFP-T (The Turbulent Mediator). I was shocked because I was very happy with the test result before and I thought I found an accurate test to describe my unique personality. I want to admit here that I liked having the rarest personality in the world. I thought it described me well, till now.

So, now I am someone who possesses Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling and Prospecting. Also, I am quiet, open-minded, and imaginative and caring. I want to believe I am all these things too.

Both the results seem right to me. So which one should I believe my personality type is?

Why Does The Result Matter?

At first, I thought that it was okay. What’s the problem if I went from Judging to Prospecting? All other traits are the same and I like both personality traits.

These are the before-after my personality traits:

After some more detailed research, I found that these percentage and personality type changes may mean nothing to us but it is very significant.

Myers-Briggs Type Indicator is the most popular in the world (only I didn’t know that). It is used not just by individuals to have some fun but also by many companies and schools to find out about your interests, strengths, weakness, career choices, how well you’ll perform in certain professions, how you will behave as a friend or parent and many other things.

Each personality type is said to be good in certain professions. For INFP (Mediators), the best career choices are writing novels, composers, playwrights, choreographers or careers in music, drama, or dance. For INFJ (Advocates), the best career choices are counsellors, psychologists, teachers, social workers, yoga instructors, spiritual leaders and careers in health care.

Unfortunately, I don’t do any of these. I’m trying to find a career in writing and I like artistic things and may do something in that in the future. But for now, I work a 9 to 5 job. If I want to decide on my career according to this test (even considering both results), the only profession I think is suitable for me is writing. There’s a lot of difference between the career of a teacher, and yoga instructor and that of a writer and musician. One job type requires you to stand in front of many people (doesn’t matter if they’re kids or grown-ups) and the other you can do it from the comfort of your home.

Why are The Test Results Varying?

We are all flawed and I think there are few people in this world who know what they want and, on most occasions, what they are feeling. Most of these tests ask questions in this format:

For me, and most introverted people, making new friends is not that easy. I know I will not click on the green dots but even I don’t know to what extent I disagree. With some people, you connect and are friends after one conversation. It’s easy to share with them and talk to them. but with others this becomes hard and you don’t even know what to say.

From my point of view, this is the main reason the test results vary. If you are not so doubtful and don’t have a tendency to re-think then maybe you’ll get the same results each time you take this quiz.

Should Anyone Take These Tests?

I think those who are reading this article already may have taken the test. For those who didn’t, you can take the test. It is fun and you may find something about yourself. Not everything in this test is right, but it does tell you some basic stuff about yourself and it feels good to read something like that.

But do not believe everything. Do not make life-altering decisions based on just some test. If you want to make some changes in your life, it should be based on what you think will be right for you. Just because some personality tests said that teaching or counselling will be a better profession for you, doesn’t mean you have to do that. Introverts have been good leaders and Extroverts are good writers. There is nothing you cannot do if you put your mind and energy into it. Nothing defines you, not even the world’s most famous personality type indicator.

P.S. — I took the test one more time. This time from a different site. This time I am INTJ (Introvert, Intuitive, Thinker, Judger). At least I can say I am an Introvert and Intuitive for sure.