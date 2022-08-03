Book Review: The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

Sushmita Singh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xm2pf_0h3SneGV00
Image of a women standing at the edge of a mountain peakUnsplash
“…it is sad, of course, to forget.
But it is a lonely thing, to be forgotten.
To remember when no one else does.” V. E. Schwab

We all want to live a long and happy life. All of us, at one time or other, have thought about how nice it would be to live forever. The stories of vampires and immortal beings have fascinated us from our childhood. How we all wished we had a genie in our life who can grant us three wishes. Living forever seems exciting. You can travel the world, literally. Read every book ever written. Do anything and everything and never run out of time.

But what if you have to spend your eternal life alone? How long can we survive that? No one will remember you, not even your loved ones. Do you want this?

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue is a book about a girl, Addie, born in a small town in France, Villon, in 1714. She makes a Faustian bargain with the gods of the dark. In the bargain to live forever, she is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she ever meets- cursed for long but lonely life.

That’s it. That’s what you need to know to start reading this book. I loved this book so much. In some books, it takes time to forget yourself in the story, but this book captures your interest on page one. In every chapter, there is something I wish I could share here, but for obvious reasons, I can’t. So I will share the things that I loved the most, and that stuck with me.

“She will grow out of it, her parents say — but instead, Adeline feels herself growing in, holding tighter to the stubborn hope of something more.
The world should be getting larger. Instead, she feels it shrinking, tightening like chains around her limbs as the flat lines of her own body begin to curve out against it, and suddenly the charcoal beneath her nails is unbecoming, as is the idea that she would choose her own company over Arnaud’s or George’s or any man who might have her.
She is at odds with everything, she does not fit, an insult to her sex, a stubborn child in a woman’s form, her head bowed and arms wrapped tight around her drawing pad as if it were a door. And when she does look up, her gaze always goes to the edge of town.
“A dreamer,” scorns her mother.
“A dreamer,” mourns her father.
“A dreamer,” warns Estele.
Still, it does not seem such a bad word.
Until Adeline wakes up.

We have all faced the burden of judgements from society, no matter in what era someone lived in. The expectations may be different at different times, but they are always there. It feels so accurate even though the author is talking about the time of the 1700s, a time when women were expected to just settle down, marry, and start a family and if you don’t fit in these norms, you’re a disgrace. Don’t we all still hear this? To be more practical. Society expects us to act in a certain way. To follow the rules. You’re criticised when you want to do something different.

The story of Addie starts in 1714, so it's a time when people will be born and die in the same place. In a place and time like that she wanted so much more. She wanted to dream, see the world, travel, and explore new things. She just didn’t want to settle down with a husband and have kids. She wanted more.

I do not want to marry. I do not want to belong to someone else. I do not want to belong to anyone but myself. I want to be free. Free to live, and to find my way, to love, or to be alone, but at least it is my choice, and I am so tired of not having choices, so scared of the years rushing past beneath my feet. I do not want to die as I’ve lived, which is no life at all.

Don’t most of us think that we don’t have enough time for all the things we want to do? The things we want to achieve, the books that we want to read, and places we want to travel. But so little time.

But when we are stuck in a life we didn’t want, we couldn’t change, it gets harder and harder to live. For Addie, it was like she was wasting her life away. Every day that went by, was a day she didn’t get to do what she wanted. When I read about the book, I thought that why do people deal away with their souls, even if something like this was real? But when you’re reading you feel what she was going through, I knew why.

She was growing older, and time went by, but she couldn’t do anything. She was going to be stuck in a marriage she never wanted. All because that’s what society expected her to do. Her wishes did not matter.

“They teach you growing up that you are only one thing at a time — angry, lonely, content — but he’s never found that to be true. He is a dozen things at once. He is lost and scared and grateful, he is sorry and happy and afraid.”

If we think about it, the expectations of society and the fear of judgement by people around us dictate how we will live our life. We all have thought at one point or other — What will the people think?

Even how we feel is judged. You can’t be too sad or angry. You need to control your feelings. We are taught to never show our weakness to others. Never show our sadness, anger, or fear. Be brave. Be strong.

If you are depressed why are you laughing? You’re not depressed you’re just sad. If you just stop overthinking, you’ll get better. It is all just in your mind. We’ve all heard this on so many occasions in our lives, even from the people who are close to us, people we share everything with, people we love.

Women — at least, women of a certain class — never venture forth alone, even during the day. They are kept inside like potted plants, tucked behind the curtains of their homes. And when they do go out, they go in groups, safe within the cages of each other’s company, and always in the light of day. To walk alone in the morning is a scandal, but to walk alone at night, is something else.
Freedom is a pair of trousers and a buttoned coat. A man’s tunic and a tricorne hat. If only she had known. The darkness claimed he’d given her freedom, but really, there is no such thing for a woman, not in a world where they are bound up inside their clothes, and sealed inside their homes, a world where only men are given leave to roam.
A woman must take responsibility for her own education, for no man truly will.

These are three different quotes, from three different parts of the book. They’re talking about a different era. But they’re all the same. Even in this day and age, these are true. I think the author said this so perfectly, I don’t need to say anything at all. Every woman will know this is true, no matter their age or the place they live.

In the end, I want to say just read the book already. It has so many emotions. So many topics were discussed so effortlessly. It was a great experience, one I wish I can have again for the first time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# books# book review# ve schwab# addie larue# novels

Comments / 0

Published by

Content creator, Bookworm with a deep interest in psychology.

North Dakota State
65 followers

More from Sushmita Singh

I Went From Reading Zero to More Than a Hundred Books A Year

Woman reading a book with tea and flowers.Unsplash. I was not always a reader. There was a time in my life when the thought of reading books for enjoyment was not for me. I think the prime reason I never read for pleasure was that none of my friends and family members is into reading. I am not proud to admit that all the book reports I have written in school were with the help of Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Pressure on the Catholic church to compensate residential school victims

Male students in the assembly hall of the Alberni Indian Residential School, 1960s. United Church Archives, TorontoMission to Partnership Collection. More than 150,000 indigenous children were abducted from their parents and forced into residential schools as a part of forced assimilation between 1867 and 1996. By the 1920s, it was compulsory for these children to attend schools and if the parents refused they were given the threat of prison. Also, the children were not allowed to speak in their native language and neither could they practice their spirituality.

Read full story
8 comments

WHO concerned over the global vaccine inequality, only 1.1% people in low-income countries with at least one dose

People all over the world are struggling to continue their daily lives amid the pandemic. So many lives were lost and countless left without any source of income. Countries all over the world started lockdown to fight the spread of this pandemic, but because of vaccination lives are slowly returning back to normal, or at least trying to.

Read full story

23 Million Children Miss Routine Vaccines, UN Warns of ‘Perfect Storm'

As 23 million children miss basic childhood vaccines United Nations warns of the perfect storm. The pandemic has disrupted access to routine vaccinations, and this has left millions of children worldwide at risk of measles and other deadly diseases.

Read full story

Remains of over 1000 Indigenous children found in Canada

Ciricahua Apache children, photographed upon their arrival at the Carlisle Indian School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in the 1880s.US Library of Congress. On 27 May 2021, the world realized the dark history of Indian residential schools when they found unmarked graves with the remains of 215 Indigenous children behind the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada, run by the Catholic Church in British Columbia from 1890 to 1978.

Read full story
2631 comments
Walsh County, ND

15-Year-Old Dies After Crash in Walsh County

A 15-year-old boy from Pisek, North Dakota is dead after a crash on the afternoon of July 9th. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Officials are saying that they will not release the name of the driver. According to the Highway Patrol, the car was on 58th Street Northeast four miles south of Pisek when the driver lost control. The car went into the ditch and it struck a section line approach and overturned multiple times.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

Therapy Dog Helps Local Youth With Mental Health Issues and Brightens Day of Sanford Children's Patients

13-year-old Haley, a patient at Sanford Children's Hospital in Fargo, North DakotaSanford Health News. Nine-year-old Tucker has a very big job. He is usually pretty quiet but is one of the most important members of Sanford Health's behavioural services team.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California has banned state-funded travel to Florida and five other states, showing their support to the LBGTQ community

Love is Love - the LBGTQ community.Photo by Rosemary Ketchum from Pexels. The state general on Monday announced California has banned state-funded travel to five more states including Florida. This is because of the laws that discriminate against the members of the LBGTQ community.

Read full story
4 comments

America's first black billionaire calls for $14T in reparations to compensate for 200 years of systemic racism

Robert L. Johnson, BET Founder and former ChairmanL. Cohen / WireImage for BET Network / Getty Images. Robert L. Johnson is America's first Black billionaire. He is the founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET). When the Forbes list of billionaires came out in 2017, there were only three African-Americans on that list out of 2043 people. Oprah Winfrey, Robert Smith, and Michael Jordan made the list in 2017 but before any of them appeared on the list, Robert L. Johnson became the first African-American billionaire in 2001.

Read full story
207 comments

Can India avoid the third wave of COVID-19?

Health care workers administering covid-19 vaccination in New DelhiGovernment Open Data License – India. India is currently emerging from a devasting second wave and heading straight into a third one. In June end the number of deaths due to Covid-19 had reached 303,720 nearly half of which have happened during the second wave, which started from the second week of February.

Read full story
1 comments

The dark history of Indian residential schools

Children at the Kamloops Indian residential school in British Columbia in 1931.National Center For Truth And Reconciliation/EPA. On 27 May 2021, an Indigenous nation in British Columbia, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, announced that they found unmarked graves with the remains of 215 Indigenous children behind the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada in May.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy