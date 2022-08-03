I Went From Reading Zero to More Than a Hundred Books A Year

Sushmita Singh

A Beginner’s Guide To Start Reading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dC9l_0gydTpJc00
Woman reading a book with tea and flowers.Unsplash

I was not always a reader. There was a time in my life when the thought of reading books for enjoyment was not for me. I think the prime reason I never read for pleasure was that none of my friends and family members is into reading. I am not proud to admit that all the book reports I have written in school were with the help of Wikipedia.

For me, movies and TV series were enough. Why waste time reading a book that takes days when you can watch the same thing on TV in 3–5 hours? Well, now I know it is not the same. The best example for me is Harry Potter. I loved the movies growing up. Every year I waited for the next part, but I never even thought of reading the books. God, do I regret that now? There were so many incidents, characters and dialogues in books that are not mentioned in the movies.

Also, the details you can get from reading a book are not possible in a 2- to 3-hour movie. The inner thoughts and feelings of characters are expressed much better in the books. Also, not every book has a movie adaptation which means you will miss out on a lot of great stories and experiences. As you are reading this article, you already have some personal reasons for wanting to start reading or to read more books. You can easily do that while enjoying every minute of the process.

The first novel I ever read was in high school A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini. I read that book in one sitting. It was so good. That was the year 2011 after that I never stopped. Last year I read 124 novels and if I can you can too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIuCX_0gydTpJc00
Source: Screenshot from GoodReads ProfileAuthor

Here are some steps that helped me become a reader and maybe they’ll help you too. I tested this out on my friend who was also a non-reader and now she’s read 3 books in 2 months. That may not seem a lot but you can’t just start reading and think I’ll read 100 books this year, you’ll burn yourself out.

Find Your Favourite Genres.

It’s the hardest part. First, if you’re a complete novice, I would suggest you go to Google and find the genes from there. There are lots and lots of genres but broadly you can divide books into fiction, young adult, mystery and thriller, fantasy, romance, horror, self-help, psychology and so on.

Select the category you want to read. Choose one or two genres that you think will hold your interest. Just as an example, let’s say you chose romance (because I like this genre). Now open Google again and search for the best books in romance. You will find some articles just open any article and choose one book from the list that you find interesting after reading their brief introduction.

Discover Sub-Genres in That Genre.

Now you have completed the first step and have chosen a genre that you think you’ll like. You have read one or two famous, most-read books in that genre but there can be a wide range of books in a single genre. All books have different themes and it’s possible you enjoy one more than another. That takes us to our next step, discovering sub-genre within that genre. For example, in romance, there is historical romance, romantic suspense, contemporary romance, etc. You can try different types of books to find one you like.

You make not always finish the book you start because that book may not be able to hold your interest but move on to the next book—don’t stop reading altogether.

Set Your Yearly Goal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlZIG_0gydTpJc00
Screenshot from GoodReads ProfileAuthor

Setting a long-term goal helps in achieving what you want as it’ll give you a sense of satisfaction when you finish your goal. At the start, I would recommend starting small, like 7–12 books a year. If you can you can read more or less depending on the time you get to read on a daily basis. If you have a hectic schedule and don’t get much time than you can even start with 3–5 books a year. I read 125 books last year but now I’m reading for more than 7 years.

Reading is about self-care it’s not a competition.

It’s about losing yourself in a different world and loving it. If you don’t love it, the problem is that you just don’t like that world, find your haven.

Start Your To-Read List According to Genres You Find Interesting.

Plan your reading list in advance. This way you don’t have to think too much. After you finish your book you can immediately start a new one from your list. Also, add more books in the list than you are planning to read because you’ll not like every single book that’s in this list so you’ll need more choices when the time comes.

Now you just have to read. It’s a habit that takes time to develop but it’s worth it. Losing yourself in a book, in the characters is something different and you’ll love it. Sometimes it’ll be all you can think about and it also helps in the times when you’re not feeling like yourself. You can just pick a book and lose yourself in their life.

Some Extra Tips:

1. Don’t lose heart when reading different genres to find the one you like.

It may be a long process but it’s worth it.

2. Keep a fixed time for reading.

It’s important because if you do it daily at the same time your mind automatically pushes you to do it. Trust me you’ll find time to read once you get into it but keeping a fixed time will help not only in short term but also in long term.

3. Join book groups if you want to.

If you can discuss the book, you’re reading with someone who gets what you’re feeling, it’ll make it a more fun process.

4. Don’t compare your progress to others.

You don’t know how much time they get to read daily or for how many years they’ve been reading. Just go at your own pace and enjoy the process.

Keep discovering other genres you don’t know when you discover a jewel. It’s unnecessary that you’ll like only one type of book. You may like romance, but you can also love mystery or thrillers. So keep discovering, keep reading.

I hope this helps you because reading a book is such a pleasure that I can’t even describe it. It changed my world and has helped me in many difficult times in my life. So try it and hopefully you’ll fall in love with reading too.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# reading# habits# how to# read more# goodreads

Comments / 1

Published by

Content creator, Bookworm with a deep interest in psychology.

North Dakota State
65 followers

More from Sushmita Singh

Book Review: The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

Image of a women standing at the edge of a mountain peakUnsplash. “…it is sad, of course, to forget. But it is a lonely thing, to be forgotten. To remember when no one else does.”—V. E. Schwab.

Read full story

Pressure on the Catholic church to compensate residential school victims

Male students in the assembly hall of the Alberni Indian Residential School, 1960s. United Church Archives, TorontoMission to Partnership Collection. More than 150,000 indigenous children were abducted from their parents and forced into residential schools as a part of forced assimilation between 1867 and 1996. By the 1920s, it was compulsory for these children to attend schools and if the parents refused they were given the threat of prison. Also, the children were not allowed to speak in their native language and neither could they practice their spirituality.

Read full story
8 comments

WHO concerned over the global vaccine inequality, only 1.1% people in low-income countries with at least one dose

People all over the world are struggling to continue their daily lives amid the pandemic. So many lives were lost and countless left without any source of income. Countries all over the world started lockdown to fight the spread of this pandemic, but because of vaccination lives are slowly returning back to normal, or at least trying to.

Read full story

23 Million Children Miss Routine Vaccines, UN Warns of ‘Perfect Storm'

As 23 million children miss basic childhood vaccines United Nations warns of the perfect storm. The pandemic has disrupted access to routine vaccinations, and this has left millions of children worldwide at risk of measles and other deadly diseases.

Read full story

Remains of over 1000 Indigenous children found in Canada

Ciricahua Apache children, photographed upon their arrival at the Carlisle Indian School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in the 1880s.US Library of Congress. On 27 May 2021, the world realized the dark history of Indian residential schools when they found unmarked graves with the remains of 215 Indigenous children behind the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada, run by the Catholic Church in British Columbia from 1890 to 1978.

Read full story
2631 comments
Walsh County, ND

15-Year-Old Dies After Crash in Walsh County

A 15-year-old boy from Pisek, North Dakota is dead after a crash on the afternoon of July 9th. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Officials are saying that they will not release the name of the driver. According to the Highway Patrol, the car was on 58th Street Northeast four miles south of Pisek when the driver lost control. The car went into the ditch and it struck a section line approach and overturned multiple times.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

Therapy Dog Helps Local Youth With Mental Health Issues and Brightens Day of Sanford Children's Patients

13-year-old Haley, a patient at Sanford Children's Hospital in Fargo, North DakotaSanford Health News. Nine-year-old Tucker has a very big job. He is usually pretty quiet but is one of the most important members of Sanford Health's behavioural services team.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California has banned state-funded travel to Florida and five other states, showing their support to the LBGTQ community

Love is Love - the LBGTQ community.Photo by Rosemary Ketchum from Pexels. The state general on Monday announced California has banned state-funded travel to five more states including Florida. This is because of the laws that discriminate against the members of the LBGTQ community.

Read full story
4 comments

America's first black billionaire calls for $14T in reparations to compensate for 200 years of systemic racism

Robert L. Johnson, BET Founder and former ChairmanL. Cohen / WireImage for BET Network / Getty Images. Robert L. Johnson is America's first Black billionaire. He is the founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET). When the Forbes list of billionaires came out in 2017, there were only three African-Americans on that list out of 2043 people. Oprah Winfrey, Robert Smith, and Michael Jordan made the list in 2017 but before any of them appeared on the list, Robert L. Johnson became the first African-American billionaire in 2001.

Read full story
207 comments

Can India avoid the third wave of COVID-19?

Health care workers administering covid-19 vaccination in New DelhiGovernment Open Data License – India. India is currently emerging from a devasting second wave and heading straight into a third one. In June end the number of deaths due to Covid-19 had reached 303,720 nearly half of which have happened during the second wave, which started from the second week of February.

Read full story
1 comments

The dark history of Indian residential schools

Children at the Kamloops Indian residential school in British Columbia in 1931.National Center For Truth And Reconciliation/EPA. On 27 May 2021, an Indigenous nation in British Columbia, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, announced that they found unmarked graves with the remains of 215 Indigenous children behind the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada in May.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy