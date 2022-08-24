An education nonprofit CEO’s perspective on how to overcome disrupted learning in the US

By Adeola Whitney, CEO of Reading Partners

After days of summer camp, afternoons at the park, and time spent playing outside, another summer break is in the books. Whether they’re excited or nervous, students are heading back to the classroom for another school year.

While kids may have taken a break from teacher-led instruction for a few months, the past couple of years have taught us that learning never stops, especially for those focused on improving our education system.

Over the summer, teachers and educators continued to think about new ways to innovate, respond, and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much of the past two years has been uncertain. But in terms of supporting students, two things are abundantly clear: one, every one of them has incredible potential; two, we must use this moment as a catalyst for change. To ignore the lessons we’ve learned over the past few years would be to lose the opportunity to make progress. Instead, we must turn our learnings into action. Here’s how.

1. Use what we know about how the pandemic changed education to find ways to narrow the opportunity gap

Educational inequities were exacerbated in the United States and around the world. Even before the pandemic upended education, a clear pattern of inequity existed along racial and socioeconomic lines.

In 2012 , only 6% of children who never experienced significant economic disadvantages dropped out of high school. That number was 22% for children who had experienced significant economic disadvantages, even if it was for a short period. Additionally, according to the U.S. Department of Education, “high-poverty districts spend 15.6% less on each student than those in more affluent districts.” School districts with high concentrations of Black, Latine, or Native American students, receive around $1,800 less per student compared to districts with low concentrations of students of color.

To disrupt the racial and socioeconomic inequities that can affect learning, we must go to the root: opportunity and access. I’m partial, no doubt, but I believe equitable access to literacy education should be viewed as a fundamental right for all students. Literacy is the foundation for all learning. Typically, in the fourth grade, curriculums shift from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.” And if students don’t have strong, foundational literacy skills before fourth grade, they’re more likely to be adversely impacted by educational inequity down the road.

2. Position equity at the center of pandemic recovery

When the pandemic hit, we saw students across the country lose access to their school libraries and the literacy instruction they needed to progress. For our part, Reading Partners countered those barriers by creating a resource library for families with free literacy tools, literacy skill-building videos, and more. Through our “Take Reading with You” program, we delivered books directly to kids so they could practice reading at home.

3. Leverage high dosage tutoring as a path to recovery

During the pandemic, one key learning emerged that has the potential to leave a positive mark on the education system: the power of high-dosage tutoring. This type of tutoring is intensive, preferably one-on-one with a trained tutor — or a small group of students with a trained tutor — and consistent.

We are continuously adapting our programs to meet students and families where they are, and hope to increase our impact significantly in the coming years. We know, first-hand, that high dosage tutoring works and it’s a vital way to address COVID learning loss.

4. Gain inspiration from ed-tech solutions that found ways to deliver more equitable access

Many organizations were forced to adapt their programming to virtual models during the pandemic leading to rapid technological innovation.

In the spring of 2020, we accelerated the development of our online tutoring platform to roll it out for students in the fall. In our first year with Reading Partners Connects, we delivered 110,000+ tutoring sessions, 94% of which were online sessions. We saw tutor-student pairs laughing, learning, and bonding with each other in ways that reminded us of what humans desperately need: connection.

Even though these solutions were born in a crisis, they can be strategically integrated into a future education system that can better serve kids.

5. Maximize the power of social-emotional learning

As the pandemic set in, children and adults alike were thrown into isolation. Students especially missed out on key social experiences through school and have since been working to catch up.

Creating opportunities for students to develop their social-emotional skills is essential. That’s why Reading Partners pivoted during the pandemic and started building social-emotional learning (SEL) lessons into our curriculum. These lessons focus on skills like mindfulness, having a growth mindset, and understanding feelings and emotions.

When we take this sort of holistic approach to pandemic recovery, we can support students in the best way possible.

6. Forge a path forward

If we learned one thing from the pandemic, it’s that society cannot be resistant to change in the face of extreme challenges. Students need literacy support now more than ever. When organizations and schools rally to support students in every way possible, they provide valuable examples to other organizations and schools about what’s possible, and it can initiate positive ripple effects that will benefit families and communities for generations to come.

So as students dive into the new school year, my message to everyone in the education space is to keep learning and adapting. Keep growing and applying new insights so we can collectively better serve students this fall, and fall afterward, and empower them to unlock their full potential and become lifelong learners.