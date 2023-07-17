Dave's Story: Alone with a Bottle of Vodka

Susan Michelle Wagenaar

Dave's story provides us with a glimpse into his struggle with alcoholism. His journey, shared in its entirety, sheds light on the challenges he faced and the path he took to get sober.

Dave's StoryPhoto byKarthikeyan PerumalonUnsplash

In His Own Words

"I'm an alcoholic. Took me a while to come to terms with that, to see I had a problem. I've been sober for over 1000 days! I used alcohol as my medicine to deal with everything I've seen as a firefighter/emergency medical technician (EMT) for 20 years. My time as a correctional officer, and the pain of my failed marriages and relationships. What I thought was helping, was really hurting me physically and mentally.

When I quit, I was drinking a fifth and a pint of vodka every night. Ending up most nights crying, wishing I could give it up. It was my best friend and my worst enemy wrapped up in one.

Thank God I got cellulitis in my leg. I went to the ER for that. The admitting doctor saw the shakes and asked how much I really drank. I told her, and she put me on withdrawal meds.

An addiction counselor who himself had been sober for 15 years came and talked to me. That was my rock bottom. The push I needed to quit. I was in there for 5 days on withdrawal meds most of the time. Been sober ever since. Today, I like myself again, and that's saying a lot.

I'm sharing my recovery story because if you're trying to get sober or thinking about it? There is hope. Reach out!"

Struggling with an addiction? Help is available:

SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357) (also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service), or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.

# Alcoholism# Health# Lifestyle# Culture# Sobriety

Hello, I am the founder of Colusa County Recovery. I explore topics ranging from addiction to recovery, medical cannabis, research and studies, plus, the occasional hot topic. Thank you, for following me. I value that deeply:-)

