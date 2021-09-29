Baltimore, MD

He's Ravens Super Fan - With the Ink to Prove It

Susan Kelley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbLNy_0cBpv5Aq00
Football on the fieldPhoto by Dave Adamson on unsplash

Some people love football. And some people are loyal to their team. But then there are some fans who take it to the very edge of super-fandom, and Nic Cullison is just that kind of fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDBrE_0cBpv5Aq00
Ravens-Chiefs score tattooImage courtesy of Nic Cullison

Cullison is a longtime Baltimore Ravens fan who decided to get a tattoo of his beloved team on his leg if they beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Once they claimed that victory on September 19 in a 36 to 35 game, Cullison followed through, and got the ink. The simple score is permanently written on his leg to remember that his beloved team defeated the super bowl champions at the start of their 2021-2022 season. Following that, Cullison decided that after every Ravens win this season, he'd add another tattoo to celebrate.

He adds a whole new meaning to the phrase, "having some skin in the game."

In honor of Justin Tucker's record-smashing 66-yard field goal, Cullison chose to permanently mark his body with a Ravens-themed goal post as his second team-honoring tattoo. It's not that anyone will forget Tucker's feat anytime soon, but having it permanently etched just above the knee is an admirable homage, to be sure.

Cullison is originally from the Baltimore region, but is currently with the military and stationed in Oklahoma. He loves his Baltimore sports teams so much that he even got engaged at Camden Yards.

Evidently his wife, Naomi, fully supports his tattoo fandom. So much so that she is even the tattoo artist giving him the permanent ink. Naomi is currently a tattoo novice working toward a full internship, after which she hopes to provide permanent makeup tattoos and rehabilitative makeup for recovering patients. Nick Cullison admits that most people indeed ask whether his wife is on board with the permanent ink, and he replies, "She's the one doing them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8R84_0cBpv5Aq00
Nic Cullison's second Ravens win tattooImage courtesy of Nic Cullison

The tattoos have not gone unnoticed by the team. Ravens player Lamar Jackson, number 8, retweeted a photo about Cullison's tattoo project not long after their Sunday win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday. In that game, The Ravens beat the Lions 19-17 at M&T Bank stadium. Getting the team's attention will surely lead to more social media attention about the body art. Cullison plans to post photos of each tattoo to his Instagram page, celebrating every team win, hopefully all the way to this year's super bowl.

Cullison's efforts have even been picked up by the Ravens social media channel, and retweeted hundreds of times by outfits like Bleacher Report, Barstool Sports, and more.

Cullison said even former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees commented on his social media post about one of the tattoos, so surely future posts will gain momentum and attention as well.

The Ravens match up with the Broncos on Sunday, October 3 at home, and then hit the road to challenge the Colts on October 11.

If the Ravens bring Cullison a highly favorable season, he could wind up with more than a dozen tattoos, and he says he's prepared to don that much permanent ink on behalf of his team. When it comes to the grand finale, a super bowl tattoo, Cullison says he'll have to shave his entire shin if that comes to pass. "That's going to be Lamar holding the Lombardi up," says Cullison.

No matter what the final season outcome, though, Cullison said he's proud of his team, and he'll be happy with the outcome of the season. Win, lose, or draw, he is a lifetime Ravens fan. "These are memories," he said. And like any true fan, that's what really matters. You can follow Nic Cullison's tatoo journey on Twitter at @Cullison11.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Susan is a runner, avid traveler, mom of three grown children, and a newly-transplanted Baltimorean who follows tech trends, especially at the intersection of health and the public good. Sound intriguing? It is. Often, technology is at odds with the "earthy-crunchy," but sometimes, it is a real boost. Susan is an avowed supporter of women's and human rights, so that situates well here.

Baltimore, MD
356 followers

More from Susan Kelley

Baltimore, MD

Baltimore: Unity Hall Comes to Bolton Hill

Artist's rendering of Unity Hall.Photo courtesy of Baltimore City Council. Baltimore City community leaders gathered together to officially kick off the renovation of Baltimore Unity Hall, a $9.7 million facility which will house arts, education and training at 1505 Eutaw Place.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

This Little Piggy: Baltimore's Inaugural Pigtown Story Walk Encourages Readers of All Ages

The Pigtown neighborhood of Baltimore will host a wonderful book and literacy event this year, in part because officials decided to cancel the annual Pigtown street festival out of an abundance of caution over the city's struggle with COVID-19. Not wanting to draw large crowds to the popular yearly event, special events manager for Pigtown Main Street Frieda Ulman made the wise choice to protect citizens and postpone the event one more season.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

$641 Million in Funding Available in Baltimore Now. Applications Open October 1.

Applications for City Funding now availablePhoto by Marcus Winkler on Unsplash. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the city will begin accepting applications for funds from the $641 million in American Rescue Plan beginning on October 1. The funds are available to eligible nonprofit entities and include investments in continuing the work to end COVID-19, projects aimed at reducing violence, the city's economic recovery efforts, and some focus on women-owned businesses and businesses owned by people of color. There are also initiatives for artists, digital equity, and workforce development within the city.

Read full story
3 comments
Baltimore, MD

Philanthropy Tank: Empowering Baltimore's Young Changemakers

Philanthropy plus young people equals real change in the world. That's what this program, with a hub in Baltimore city hopes to gain by encouraging and mentoring young philanthropists in Baltimore, Maryland.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Grab A Cuppa - Best Remote Spots to Work if You're Not Back in the Office

Many Baltimoreans are still working from home, or at least not working from a traditional office, and yet lots of great spots that are 'not home' have opened up for remote work. If you are one of the many who just need to get out of your guest-bedroom-turned-office for a while and work in a more social atmosphere, never fear, there are some great spots to grab a latte and your laptop and get crackin'

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Coming Home to Roost: Baltimore Family Fights to Keep Urban Farm

A Baltimore City family's dream of owning and operating an urban farm may be becoming a nightmare. Ulysses Archie is trying to operate his small family farm in his backyard in Baltimore City, but city officials are not thrilled with the idea of livestock, even on a small scale, within the city limits.

Read full story
3 comments
Reisterstown, MD

Reisterstown Fest Makes Summer Last a Bit Longer

The 34th Annual Reisterstown Festival is back in action to celebrate the end of summer once again with a full list of events and vendors. The Reisterstown Festival is one of the all-volunteer programs presented by the Reisterstown Recreation Council (RRC). The festival features a parade through town on Saturday September 11, from 9am-10:45am. After the parade ends, visitors will see The Reisterstown Festival beginning at Hannah More Park. The festival grounds open at 11AM in the park.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Vax to Play: Baltimore City Teams Must be Vaccinated to Play

In a year where many schools are struggling to make up for lost time, and many high school teams are struggling to make up for a missed season, staying healthy is more important than ever before. Maryland has issued a statewide masking mandate for students, but Baltimore City has taken it a step further and will require all high school athletes to provide proof of vaccination to continue playing their sport.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Defender's Day at Fort McHenry: the celebration continues in Baltimore City

The American Flag, which inspired the National Anthem, written at Fort McHenryPhoto by Shota James on Unsplash. Baltimore Maryland's largest city and a vital seaport on the very wide estuary of the Patapsco River. Its place in American history was cemented in 1814, when British forces bombarded Fort McHenry for 25 continuous hours without its surrender.

Read full story
Maryland State

Mask Up, Maryland: Mask Mandates in All Maryland Schools

School started today, August 30, in Baltimore city and across much of the DMV, and it wasn't without controversy. Across the state, all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks in public school buildings throughout Maryland. The state Board of Education decided Thursday afternoon to mandate sweeping regulations for all schools, requiring that all persons in Maryland schools follow the COVID protocol.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Gloves Are Off: Klacik Files Defamation Suit Against Candace Owens Over Nasty Comments

Boxing gloves ready for the fightPhoto by Griffin Woolridge on unsplash. Former congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik has officially filed a lawsuit against her former fellow conservative commentator, Candace Owens, accusing Owens of defamation.

Read full story
3 comments
Towson, MD

Keep Off the Tombstone: Divine's Granite Gets the Restoration it Deserves, Cemetery Asks for Respect

Photo of Divine by Greg Gorman, all rights reserved. Harris Glenn Milstead, better known by his stage name Divine, rests in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Towson, MD. Whether Divine has been resting in peace, though, is of some debate. Divine's family has certainly had a difficult time visiting the resting place of Harris Glenn Milstead, considering it has been defaced and covered with graffiti time and time again.

Read full story
2 comments
Annapolis, MD

Naval Academy No-No: 18 Expelled For Cheating

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — US Naval Academy planes, photo courtesy of Peter Pryharski on Unsplash. The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis expelled 18 midshipmen and sanctioned another 82 after an investigation into cheating on an online physics exam in December, officials have announced.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's Worst: A Corrupt Candidate Goes Down in Shame

In typical, glamorous Baltimore fashion, a Baltimore Police officer who ran for mayor last year plead guilty to lying about his actual residency and resigned from the department as a result.

Read full story
6 comments

Hire Smarter: The Power of Job Descriptions in the "New Economy"

Young man seeking a jobPhoto courtesy of Sebastian Herrman on Unsplash. It’s really, really expensive to hire the wrong person. According to Career Builder, the cost of a bad hire is roughly 30% of that person’s annual salary. And that doesn’t take into consideration the hit to company morale, which is not easily quantified.

Read full story

Stop Working, Keep Earning

Carrying a briefcasePhoto thanks to Marten Bjork on Unsplash. If The Pandemic Has Taught Us Anything, It's To Value Our Time. Millions of Americans spent weeks or months out of work in 2020 and early 2021; some are still struggling. But others have seen the benefits of waving goodbye to the traditional workplace because it's simply no longer worth the sacrifice to continue a career that doesn't fulfill more than a bank balance. And truth be told, many jobs weren't doing a spectacular job at that, either.

Read full story

Where The Heck Is My Money? Why the IRS Is Taking So Long in 2021

We’re facing a bit of a dilemma here in the US, a backlog of roughly 35 million unprocessed IRS tax returns, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service. During the 2021 tax season, the IRS issued 96 million refunds totaling about $270 billion, and yet that doesn’t touch those 35 million folks who are still hanging out in “pending” status, wondering what the heck Uncle Sam is doing with their money. (Yep, you guessed it, I’m among the 35 million.)

Read full story
59 comments
Baltimore, MD

Scrappy Baltimore: Food Composting is Easy in the City

Composting brown and white eggsCourtesy of Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash. Did you know...food scraps make up 25 percent of the residential waste stream in Baltimore?. It's true, according to a recent study of residential trash conducted by the Less Waste, Better Baltimore planning team. Less Waste, Better Baltimore outlines a realistic future vision plan for the City’s solid waste recycling program and operations. In doing so, both near- and long-term solutions were sought to maximize waste reduction, reuse/repair, recycling, and sustainable management of materials. The pilot program has allowed residents to begin bringing their food scraps to several locations for composting.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Sweat: Where to Get Your Workout On Now That (Some) Things are Opening Up

A gym stocked with dumbells.Photo by Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash. It's been a while. Fall is right around the corner, and we're all looking to keep (or maybe to finally get) the summer body worthy of our beach attire. While maybe we didn't need a full-on gym during the summer months, thanks to Baltimore's balmy weather, plentiful parks, and general easy outdoor spaces, it's time to think about what to do when fall is upon us and the rain comes - because we know it's coming. Luckily, area gyms have reopened, some as early as last spring, so they've figured out all the do's and don'ts of COVID safety.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy