He's Ravens Super Fan - With the Ink to Prove It

Football on the field Photo by Dave Adamson on unsplash

Some people love football. And some people are loyal to their team. But then there are some fans who take it to the very edge of super-fandom, and Nic Cullison is just that kind of fan.

Ravens-Chiefs score tattoo Image courtesy of Nic Cullison

Cullison is a longtime Baltimore Ravens fan who decided to get a tattoo of his beloved team on his leg if they beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Once they claimed that victory on September 19 in a 36 to 35 game, Cullison followed through, and got the ink. The simple score is permanently written on his leg to remember that his beloved team defeated the super bowl champions at the start of their 2021-2022 season. Following that, Cullison decided that after every Ravens win this season, he'd add another tattoo to celebrate.

He adds a whole new meaning to the phrase, "having some skin in the game."

In honor of Justin Tucker's record-smashing 66-yard field goal, Cullison chose to permanently mark his body with a Ravens-themed goal post as his second team-honoring tattoo. It's not that anyone will forget Tucker's feat anytime soon, but having it permanently etched just above the knee is an admirable homage, to be sure.

Cullison is originally from the Baltimore region, but is currently with the military and stationed in Oklahoma. He loves his Baltimore sports teams so much that he even got engaged at Camden Yards.

Evidently his wife, Naomi, fully supports his tattoo fandom. So much so that she is even the tattoo artist giving him the permanent ink. Naomi is currently a tattoo novice working toward a full internship, after which she hopes to provide permanent makeup tattoos and rehabilitative makeup for recovering patients. Nick Cullison admits that most people indeed ask whether his wife is on board with the permanent ink, and he replies, "She's the one doing them."

Nic Cullison's second Ravens win tattoo Image courtesy of Nic Cullison

The tattoos have not gone unnoticed by the team. Ravens player Lamar Jackson, number 8, retweeted a photo about Cullison's tattoo project not long after their Sunday win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday. In that game, The Ravens beat the Lions 19-17 at M&T Bank stadium. Getting the team's attention will surely lead to more social media attention about the body art. Cullison plans to post photos of each tattoo to his Instagram page, celebrating every team win, hopefully all the way to this year's super bowl.

Cullison's efforts have even been picked up by the Ravens social media channel, and retweeted hundreds of times by outfits like Bleacher Report, Barstool Sports, and more.

Cullison said even former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees commented on his social media post about one of the tattoos, so surely future posts will gain momentum and attention as well.

The Ravens match up with the Broncos on Sunday, October 3 at home, and then hit the road to challenge the Colts on October 11.

If the Ravens bring Cullison a highly favorable season, he could wind up with more than a dozen tattoos, and he says he's prepared to don that much permanent ink on behalf of his team. When it comes to the grand finale, a super bowl tattoo, Cullison says he'll have to shave his entire shin if that comes to pass. "That's going to be Lamar holding the Lombardi up," says Cullison.

No matter what the final season outcome, though, Cullison said he's proud of his team, and he'll be happy with the outcome of the season. Win, lose, or draw, he is a lifetime Ravens fan. "These are memories," he said. And like any true fan, that's what really matters. You can follow Nic Cullison's tatoo journey on Twitter at @Cullison11.

