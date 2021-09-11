Baltimore, MD

Philanthropy Tank: Empowering Baltimore's Young Changemakers

Susan Kelley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TnOT_0bslGUTZ00
Photo Courtesy of Philanthropy Tank

Philanthropy plus young people equals real change in the world. That's what this program, with a hub in Baltimore city hopes to gain by encouraging and mentoring young philanthropists in Baltimore, Maryland.

Philanthropy Tank Baltimore is beginning its 2nd year of supporting student-led philanthropy in the city with bold initiatives and big ambitions.

Applications for Philanthropy Tank are open until October 3, 2021.

Philanthropy Tank offers students in grades 8-12 the opportunity to gain mentorship and sponsorship for their student-led initiatives through a competitive process. Founded in 2015, the program has awarded more than $600,000 in grants to ambitious students seeking to improve their communities through a variety of initiatives.

The awardees, dubbed "changemakers," have led a variety of programs, including: Arts and Culture, Community Development, Education and Youth, Environmental Activism, Food Insecurity, Health and Human Services, Human and Gender Rights, and Racial Equality. According to its website, the primary aim of Philanthropy Tank is "to help shape students’ leadership paths and, through their creative solutions, address and improve social issues in our community."

Part of that mission includes workshops that are held year-round to teach essential leadership and management skills as well as ethics to young people. In order to make their programs successful, participants also learn marketing, branding, and social media skills to promote their initiatives to the broader community.

D'Mond Davis, student at Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts, is one of the program's Change Makers. D'Mond led the program, "Hungry for Change," a student initiative that provides meal preparation services and education to low-income and minority populations in Baltimore to help them "avoid developing life-threatening health diseases."

Cristina Lindner, Tomas Carter, Mariele Sabat are the Baltimore Change Makers who created Art for the Soul, a fully student-conceived program that offers mentoring through music and art classes for migrant children in the Baltimore area who face economic barriers. A real emblem of success, since receiving funding, a total of 50+ children have graduated from Art for the Soul. The organization provides tutoring alongside arts education to meld the two into a fuller educational experience.

Reginald F. Lewis High School students Ania McNair, Naim Adams, Marque Knox, Zion Pittman, and Lanae Williams became Change Makers when they established "Not for Sale," a "student-led human trafficking initiative that focuses on raising awareness of human trafficking by providing resources to youth in the Baltimore City Community."

Recently, two awardees connected to conduct their philanthropic work together. The project, "Linking for Brilliance" team, led by Nakeia Jones, began collaborating with a fellow Philanthropy Tank finalist, Ania McNair from "Not for Sale," in order to further educational opportunities about human trafficking in the Baltimore area. The two groups are planning extracurricular programming to shed light on the difficult topic and aim to reach the whole of Baltimore Public schools through their programs.

Each Change Makers project has a sponsor-mentor to help guide them as they become successful in launching their initiative.

In order to apply, applicants must be a student in Baltimore City Schools, grades 8-12. Teams of up to 4 students may join together to apply as a single team unit. Projects should address an issue of importance within the city, and should be of interest or concern to the team and the city as a whole. Applications are due October 2, 2021 and are available on the Philanthropy Tank website. A Finals Event is held for selected individuals and teams in February, and winners are announced at that time. At the Finals Event, student finalists are asked to present their community impact ideas in person to a panel of Philanthropist Investors to obtain funding and mentorship for one year. The Philanthropist Investors pledge time and funds to the initiatives they deem most fitting, and agree to provide support over the course of the upcoming year, and sometimes beyond.

The next scheduled Finals Event will be held on February 17th, 2022, at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Susan is a runner, avid traveler, mom of three grown children, and a newly-transplanted Baltimorean who follows tech trends, especially at the intersection of health and the public good. Sound intriguing? It is. Often, technology is at odds with the "earthy-crunchy," but sometimes, it is a real boost. Susan is an avowed supporter of women's and human rights, so that situates well here.

Baltimore, MD
350 followers

More from Susan Kelley

Baltimore, MD

This Little Piggy: Baltimore's Inaugural Pigtown Story Walk Encourages Readers of All Ages

The Pigtown neighborhood of Baltimore will host a wonderful book and literacy event this year, in part because officials decided to cancel the annual Pigtown street festival out of an abundance of caution over the city's struggle with COVID-19. Not wanting to draw large crowds to the popular yearly event, special events manager for Pigtown Main Street Frieda Ulman made the wise choice to protect citizens and postpone the event one more season.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

$641 Million in Funding Available in Baltimore Now. Applications Open October 1.

Applications for City Funding now availablePhoto by Marcus Winkler on Unsplash. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the city will begin accepting applications for funds from the $641 million in American Rescue Plan beginning on October 1. The funds are available to eligible nonprofit entities and include investments in continuing the work to end COVID-19, projects aimed at reducing violence, the city's economic recovery efforts, and some focus on women-owned businesses and businesses owned by people of color. There are also initiatives for artists, digital equity, and workforce development within the city.

Read full story
3 comments
Baltimore, MD

Grab A Cuppa - Best Remote Spots to Work if You're Not Back in the Office

Many Baltimoreans are still working from home, or at least not working from a traditional office, and yet lots of great spots that are 'not home' have opened up for remote work. If you are one of the many who just need to get out of your guest-bedroom-turned-office for a while and work in a more social atmosphere, never fear, there are some great spots to grab a latte and your laptop and get crackin'

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Coming Home to Roost: Baltimore Family Fights to Keep Urban Farm

A Baltimore City family's dream of owning and operating an urban farm may be becoming a nightmare. Ulysses Archie is trying to operate his small family farm in his backyard in Baltimore City, but city officials are not thrilled with the idea of livestock, even on a small scale, within the city limits.

Read full story
3 comments
Reisterstown, MD

Reisterstown Fest Makes Summer Last a Bit Longer

The 34th Annual Reisterstown Festival is back in action to celebrate the end of summer once again with a full list of events and vendors. The Reisterstown Festival is one of the all-volunteer programs presented by the Reisterstown Recreation Council (RRC). The festival features a parade through town on Saturday September 11, from 9am-10:45am. After the parade ends, visitors will see The Reisterstown Festival beginning at Hannah More Park. The festival grounds open at 11AM in the park.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Vax to Play: Baltimore City Teams Must be Vaccinated to Play

In a year where many schools are struggling to make up for lost time, and many high school teams are struggling to make up for a missed season, staying healthy is more important than ever before. Maryland has issued a statewide masking mandate for students, but Baltimore City has taken it a step further and will require all high school athletes to provide proof of vaccination to continue playing their sport.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Defender's Day at Fort McHenry: the celebration continues in Baltimore City

The American Flag, which inspired the National Anthem, written at Fort McHenryPhoto by Shota James on Unsplash. Baltimore Maryland's largest city and a vital seaport on the very wide estuary of the Patapsco River. Its place in American history was cemented in 1814, when British forces bombarded Fort McHenry for 25 continuous hours without its surrender.

Read full story
Maryland State

Mask Up, Maryland: Mask Mandates in All Maryland Schools

School started today, August 30, in Baltimore city and across much of the DMV, and it wasn't without controversy. Across the state, all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks in public school buildings throughout Maryland. The state Board of Education decided Thursday afternoon to mandate sweeping regulations for all schools, requiring that all persons in Maryland schools follow the COVID protocol.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Gloves Are Off: Klacik Files Defamation Suit Against Candace Owens Over Nasty Comments

Boxing gloves ready for the fightPhoto by Griffin Woolridge on unsplash. Former congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik has officially filed a lawsuit against her former fellow conservative commentator, Candace Owens, accusing Owens of defamation.

Read full story
3 comments
Towson, MD

Keep Off the Tombstone: Divine's Granite Gets the Restoration it Deserves, Cemetery Asks for Respect

Photo of Divine by Greg Gorman, all rights reserved. Harris Glenn Milstead, better known by his stage name Divine, rests in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Towson, MD. Whether Divine has been resting in peace, though, is of some debate. Divine's family has certainly had a difficult time visiting the resting place of Harris Glenn Milstead, considering it has been defaced and covered with graffiti time and time again.

Read full story
2 comments
Annapolis, MD

Naval Academy No-No: 18 Expelled For Cheating

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — US Naval Academy planes, photo courtesy of Peter Pryharski on Unsplash. The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis expelled 18 midshipmen and sanctioned another 82 after an investigation into cheating on an online physics exam in December, officials have announced.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's Worst: A Corrupt Candidate Goes Down in Shame

In typical, glamorous Baltimore fashion, a Baltimore Police officer who ran for mayor last year plead guilty to lying about his actual residency and resigned from the department as a result.

Read full story
6 comments

Hire Smarter: The Power of Job Descriptions in the "New Economy"

Young man seeking a jobPhoto courtesy of Sebastian Herrman on Unsplash. It’s really, really expensive to hire the wrong person. According to Career Builder, the cost of a bad hire is roughly 30% of that person’s annual salary. And that doesn’t take into consideration the hit to company morale, which is not easily quantified.

Read full story

Stop Working, Keep Earning

Carrying a briefcasePhoto thanks to Marten Bjork on Unsplash. If The Pandemic Has Taught Us Anything, It's To Value Our Time. Millions of Americans spent weeks or months out of work in 2020 and early 2021; some are still struggling. But others have seen the benefits of waving goodbye to the traditional workplace because it's simply no longer worth the sacrifice to continue a career that doesn't fulfill more than a bank balance. And truth be told, many jobs weren't doing a spectacular job at that, either.

Read full story

Where The Heck Is My Money? Why the IRS Is Taking So Long in 2021

We’re facing a bit of a dilemma here in the US, a backlog of roughly 35 million unprocessed IRS tax returns, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service. During the 2021 tax season, the IRS issued 96 million refunds totaling about $270 billion, and yet that doesn’t touch those 35 million folks who are still hanging out in “pending” status, wondering what the heck Uncle Sam is doing with their money. (Yep, you guessed it, I’m among the 35 million.)

Read full story
59 comments
Baltimore, MD

Scrappy Baltimore: Food Composting is Easy in the City

Composting brown and white eggsCourtesy of Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash. Did you know...food scraps make up 25 percent of the residential waste stream in Baltimore?. It's true, according to a recent study of residential trash conducted by the Less Waste, Better Baltimore planning team. Less Waste, Better Baltimore outlines a realistic future vision plan for the City’s solid waste recycling program and operations. In doing so, both near- and long-term solutions were sought to maximize waste reduction, reuse/repair, recycling, and sustainable management of materials. The pilot program has allowed residents to begin bringing their food scraps to several locations for composting.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Sweat: Where to Get Your Workout On Now That (Some) Things are Opening Up

A gym stocked with dumbells.Photo by Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash. It's been a while. Fall is right around the corner, and we're all looking to keep (or maybe to finally get) the summer body worthy of our beach attire. While maybe we didn't need a full-on gym during the summer months, thanks to Baltimore's balmy weather, plentiful parks, and general easy outdoor spaces, it's time to think about what to do when fall is upon us and the rain comes - because we know it's coming. Luckily, area gyms have reopened, some as early as last spring, so they've figured out all the do's and don'ts of COVID safety.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Bus - or Bust? School Bus Driver Shortage Looms Large

A Big Yellow School BusPhoto by Reno Laithienne on Unsplash. Kids will be going back to school in just a few days all across Maryland - some for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. But this fall, there's a new glitch they may not have expected: a shortage of school bus drivers. Some school districts said it's not uncommon to be a little short on drivers but COVID-19 has fueled the problem, exasperating district leaders.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Seeds of Wonder: Tiny Superfoods

Seeds are powerful superfoodsCathal Mac an Bhethea on Unsplash. Henry David Thoreau said, “”Convince me you have a seed there, and I am prepared to expect wonders.” That sentiment remains true. Seeds really do contain wonderful things. Seeds not only have the potential to build great plants and trees, they hold the potential to build great humans. Seeds are something of an underrated superfood.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy