Event Gifting Producers Pull Out All The Stops For Grammy Nominees

While audiences saw a plethora of Grammy nominees and musical performers during last weekend's awards, what they don't see is how thrilled they are to attend the swag gifting lounges!

Each year, veteran entertainment marketing company, Distinctive Assets collaborates with the Recording Academy to produce the official GRAMMYs Gift Lounge, where the talent receives a hefty gift bag.

Hosted by Tom’s Watch Bar at L.A. Live and sponsored by https://refausa.com and Miage Skincare , celebrities were able to receive luxury swag like Havaianas Sandals, a Marei1998 faux fur handbag and Dog-E, a robot dog from WowWee. All the while, sipping on Frontera Wines' Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon, the official wine of this year's Grammys.

In addition to gifting the Bugaboo Fox 3 Baby Stroller to nominees and presenters, the company also donate a stroller to a family in need through the organization Baby2Bab, for every celebrity that they gave one to in the lounge.

Lisa Lazarczyk of Boston-based PR firm LAZ PR, who is working with M cacao, the first-ever chocolate box with a personalized video embedded inside, was excited to have her client at the lounge. "We really enjoyed working with Distinctive Assets Founder Lash Fary, he and his team create in-person gifting experiences that are truly magical. This year, we are thrilled to give attendees the hands-on opportunity to select their favorite m cacao box of chocolates and record a Valentine’s Day video in their very own expressio video box.”

GRAMMYs presenters and performers also received services like the Art Lipo Celebrity Arms Sculpting procedure by Dr. Thomas Su in Tampa, Florida., up to $10,000 of treatments at rejuvenation procedures with Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich in New York City, and a tasting experience at Kokomo in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Secret Room Events also honored nominees with their style lounge, which took place on the rooftop of the Petersen Automotive Museum. Guests lucky enough to score an invite experience luxury gifting with co-sponsors like Lifeboost Coffee, accessories company Phantomasy, Retuned Jewelry and SJW Cosmetics.

"Cheeterz Club, a female-owned glasses company by Jennifer Farley, loved being a part of the Secret Room," enthused senior advisor Michael Schuur. "Celebrities and influencers were happy that we offered fresh styles, top of the line materials, and eco-sustainable designs through an exciting e-commerce platform. It's been great to work for a company that combines a love of fashion, luxury, and fun with a surprisingly approachable price point."

One of the highlights at the lounge was liquor-infused cookie brand Molly's Cookies, who gifted an assorted of yummy treats like a Hot Mess (which is made with tequila and Hot Cheetos!) as well as companies like Montecito's Skin Prophecy/Pet Prophecy, Candles by Adisa, Cakestry Cosmetics, Smart Dog Ball, the Beauty Assassin Cosmetics, Naté Hair Care, Hidden Riches men’s skin care, Gina Gant earrings and Ancient Rituals Cosmetics.

VIP guests left the venue with a large SJW Cosmetics bag full of upscale gifts, from companies such as Str8cron Clothing Apparel, Blessed Hex candle company, the Wandering Jewel, Mochidoki, Premium Mochi ice cream, DuxStyle, tasty teas by Vahdam India, Sweet Grass Essentials, and Solistial Jewelry.