Gold Meets Golden Charity Raises Much Needed Funding For Angel City Sports

Veteran athletes from across the world will be mingling with Hollywood talent to raise money to benefit Angel City Sports, a Los Angeles organization that helps support youths and adults with physical disabilities.

Photo byTequila Herradura

The elegant Beverly Hills party at the Virginia Robinson Gardens during Grammys weekend will bring out A list stars like Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer and Brooklyn Beckham and Olympians Greg Louganis, Chloe Kim and Mary Lou Retton.

Kevin A. Vanegas, celebrity mixologist at Tequila Herradura , is thrilled to be a sponsor at the 10th annual Gold Meets Golden, a fantastic charity event which raises much needed funding for Angel City Sports, an LA-based nonprofit which provides year-round free adaptive sports for kids, adults and veterans with physical disabilities.

“As one of the most historic and legendary Tequila brands in the world, it can only feel right to partner Gold Meets Golden celebrating extraordinary people,” Vanegas enthused. Having been a sponsor for the past few years, the veteran tequila expert has so many great memories from being at the event.

“While at Tequila Herradura, they've always taught us there are no shortcuts to greatness. This is why its not only inspiring, it's uplifting to celebrate with Gold Olympians while toasting to the finest actors,” he said.

“Most importantly it was great to continue the dream alive while navigating through the pandemic and our commitment to excellence while supporting all the fantastic efforts of the Gold Meets Golden organization.”

Vanegas has an array of specialty cocktails for GMG guests. 

“I am featuring a Golden Angel Margarita crafted with Tequila Herradura Ultra, an exquisite Cristalino Anejo, made with fresh lime juice, agave nectar and blood orange liqueur garnished w/ real 24K gold flakes while honoring the work of the Golden Angel foundation.”

As a celebrity mixologist, award season in Hollywood is quite busy for the brand. 

“I look forward to celebrating extraordinary moments this year.  Adios Rona, It's time to shake things up with a fine Tequila Herradura margarita in hand!”

Photo byHerradura Tequila

Bestselling cookbook author Chef Katie Chin--who was just featured on The Kelly Clarkson show-- is one of the caterers serving tasty items. "I am so excited to be part of this fantastic event! One of the appetizers I created for guests is tequila lime chicken, which is being infused by Herradura. It made this dish come alive!"

One of Chef Katie Chen's appetizersPhoto bysusan hornik

Chef Katie Chin's appetizersPhoto bySusan Hornik

Also present is Chef Jazzy Harvey, who will be serving delicious food menu consisting of vegan "krab cake" salad, "hot fysh" sandwich, "katfish" soul plate, and cauli wings & fries.

Photo byChef Jazzy Harvey

"Cooking is the ultimate form of giving, in that nature, to be a cook is to serve a purpose greater than self," Harvey acknowledged. "As a former NCAA Div. 1 track runner and lifetime athlete I am extremely excited to participate in Gold Meets Golden and give back to support young future Paralympians through Angel City Sports. Having worked in education and navigating life with a neurological disability I make it a point to always give back to youth that need extra support and be a beacon of hope that truly anything is possible."

Working in collaboration with Harvey is Crenshaw Coffee Co’s, who will be providing specialty coffee beverages during the event. "Our slogan is 'we fuel the creative,' so it’s truly an honor for us to support the remarkable mission of Gold Meets Golden, said owner Tony Jolly. The dynamic duo are launching a new brick and mortar venue, Hot Fysh, in Leimert Park.

Also of note: Brooklyn Beckham will be providing cans of his new company, WESAKE to attendees as well.

