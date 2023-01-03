Comedian Madison Malloy Writes New Self-Help Book

Susan Hornik

Like many people impacted by the pandemic, Madison Malloy chose to leave behind her career and pivot to something more fulfilling. A former Wall Street analyst, she became a stand-up comic and now hosts her own self-help/business podcast, "Next to Madison," while creating and producing television shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPzwt_0k1dhKhH00
Malloy with her new bookPhoto byRyan Dempsey.

An entrepreneur and investor, Malloy also wanted to try her hand at writing, working on her very first book, "Time to Lighten the F*ck Up."

"With everything so serious these days, I was inspired to write a self-help book with a twist of humor to help others let go and live life in a silly and honest way. It’s a refreshing take on what’s going on in the world. I really enjoyed sharing tips on how to cope mentally with the obstacles we face," she said.

Malloy wrote the book after overcoming years of depression and anxiety, induced by a high stress job on Wall Street and not being realistic about her goals and dreams. Fears about money, career, and the opinions of others prompted a “scarcity mindset,” she acknowledged.

"It wasn’t until I summoned the courage to quit my finance career and pursue my creative dreams did my life begin to change. All it took was laughter."

Throughout the book, Malloy also shares real-life ways to stop chasing money and create financial freedom. "I want to help readers conquer fear and embrace gratitude and faith. If people changed their negative perceptions, they might well manifest their best reality and kick their confidence up a notch."

Malloy's insights and anecdotes, doused with edgy and earthy humor, are relatable, practical, and hysterical, and a quick read that will leave readers laughing. "I truly hope that anyone who is in need of a pick me up, as we kick off 2023, would be interested in my book. I look forward to writing more in the future."

Proceeds of the book are going towards the NAMI organization, a nationwide, grassroots mental health organization. NAMI offers educational programs, advocates for individuals and families affected by mental illness, and operates a toll-free helpline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0ZFE_0k1dhKhH00
Malloy with her new bookPhoto byRyan Dempsey

"This nonprofit is so dear to my heart," Malloy acknowledged. "Being part of their organization helped me so much, and I hope that anyone who feels lonely will reach out to them."

