A Busy Schedule For the National Children's Chorus

If you are looking for a children's nonprofit to donate to this holiday season, Luke McEndarfer, CEO of National Children's Chorus, would love to talk with you. The Grammy-winning organization--with 35 choirs nationwide-- needs help sustaining its music education programming for youth across the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2F6D_0jXf2kTV00
Luke McEndarfer, ceoPhoto byNational Children's Chorus

"Our organization works very hard to understand the needs of our parents and students and then we endeavor each day to meet those needs," acknowledged McEndarfer. "This approach is very strong and consistent within the culture and mindset of our amazing team of more than 100 employees. Accordingly, it can be felt and experienced by our members, and unsurprisingly, it resonates greatly with them. Even though the NCC has many avenues for promoting student recruitment, the largest source of our membership growth by far is word of mouth. I think this speaks highly to the level of the student experience, as well as that of the parent." 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KArIk_0jXf2kTV00
Photo byNational Children's Chorus

The organization recently launched the Vail Opera Camp in Colorado.

"We wanted to support the art form of opera and engage our talented students in live operatic productions; we knew it had to be an immersive summer experience," said McEndarfer. "We also knew that most of our students live in metropolitan areas, so we wanted this to be outdoors and in a setting of great natural beauty. When I was doing research on various venues, I found the Ford Amphitheatre in Vail to be truly stunning and perfect for our future productions."

While there were other outdoor performance venues in and around Vail that could be utilized in the initial years of building the program, when McEndarfer stumbled upon “Vail Epic Discovery,” a dedicated program of outdoor activities for youth already built into the Vail summer community, his team was sold. 

"We have now been in Vail for two summers, having sung and produced two separate operas–Brundibár by Hans Krasa in 2021 and The Odyssey by Ben Moore in 2022. We now look forward to our 3rd Vail Opera Camp to be held in August of 2023, when we will perform The Tinker of Tivoli, with music by Rossini."

Leading the program is their newly appointed opera director Johnathan McCullough–an NCC alumnus who is an internationally acclaimed baritone; his passion for opera earned him a GRAMMY nomination in 2021 for Soldier Songs. "While the Vail Opera Camp is rather new within our organization, we expect it to grow to feature roughly eighty vocalists on stage this coming summer," added McEndarfer.

The NCC has had a busy year--just last month, they held a gala at the Embassy of Sweden in Washington, D.C., with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting their scholarship fund.

The NCC also sang at Lincoln Center and gave tribute to the people of Ukraine by collaborating with a children’s chorus singing digitally on the streets of Lviv, where part of the performance was digital and part live. "We sang Eric Whitacre’s Sing Gently together with them in spirit and their voices rang out in harmony with our young performers live. It was very moving for everyone in attendance," noted McEndarfer.

2023 looks promising; after holiday performances in each chapter city, students will join forces in February to sing Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem at Walt Disney Concert Hall in collaboration with the American Youth Symphony, and presented by the Los Angeles Philharmonic. There is also a performance this spring featuring their senior Division at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium. In July, students will tour Scotland, Wales, and England, ending the trip with a high-profile performance in London with world-renowned Voces8, in addition to recording the NCC’s first-ever holiday album at Abbey Road Studios.
